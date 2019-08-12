THE LATEST: Henry Gray’s recruitment has come with plenty of twists. The four-star defensive back has seemed to favor a number of different programs over the last year, as his finalists seem to change by the week. Below, Gray updated his recruitment and discusses which schools remain in the hunt.





IN HIS WORDS





ON THE CURRENT STATE OF HIS RECRUITMENT:

“I really liked Ohio State, but I didn’t get an official from them, so that’s out. I got seven officials. I got Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Florida, West Virginia, Nebraska and Arkansas.





ON WHICH OFFERS HE’S HIGHEST ON:

"The main ones I wanted were Michigan, Oregon and Florida."





ON FLORIDA:

"They want me to play safety and I think that could be a real good thing for me the more I consider it. They know what they want me to do and how to use me, that’s good. I talk to those coaches a lot and I’m starting to like safety. It gives me the range to do more."





ON MICHIGAN:

"I really like Michigan and they wanna let me play corner. They run the same scheme we play at my high school, so it fits my playing style."





ON HIS MOST RECENT MICHIGAN VISIT:

"It was sometime in June and i liked it. There was a lot of hospitality there and the players I met were all cool. I liked the campus. "





ON OREGON:

"I really like Oregon. I mainly like Oregon because of [assistant] Coach Donte Williams. He’s a very real coach and he’s a coach I feel comfortable with. I could see myself playing for him easily."





ON OREGON’S DONTE WILLIAMS:

"He wants dogs and dogs only. Everyone can’t play at Oregon under him. He wants dogs and players that take getting beaten personal. He wants guys like me."



