DuckSportsAuthority - Mississippi's best Isaiah Brevard picks Oregon Ducks

THE SITUATION: On May 18, four-star wide receiver Isaiah Brevard of Southaven (Miss.) named a top seven of Baylor , Florida State , Georgia , Missouri , Oregon , Penn State and Texas A&M . Over the last few months, those schools rose to the top of his list, and he was planning to take visits to at least a few of those before making his decision. With the date visit will resume still unknown, Brevard went off conversations with coaches, zoom calls, virtual visits and decided to commit much sooner than most expected. He has committed to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I committed to Oregon over all my other top schools," said Brevard. "I made my decision a few weeks ago, then made it official when talking to coach Cristobal, coach Joe Moorhead and and coach Bryan McClendon July 1. I confirmed what I had already told them a few days ago and they were very excited. I was very excited too.

"Coach Moorhead was a big part of my decision. I knew him from when he was at Mississippi State, and as soon as he got to Oregon, he offered, and we have been talking almost every day since. About two or three days after the Oregon offer is when I would say they became the school I was leaning towards. I like coach Moorhead a lot, I like his offense and I believe in him, coach BMac and coach Cristobal.

"I have not visited Oregon, but I have learned a lot about them the last couple months. I have talked to the whole staff, I have gotten to know the coaches and my heart is there. I believe in the staff, I love their style and I believe they can get me to where I want to go.

"I grew up an Oregon fan because of the speed they played at. They have always been a fast team, they play fast and I feel that really fits me. I do love the uniforms too, but that is not why they have been in my heart. It is about their style, the players they have produced, and now I can be a part of that under great coaches.

"I cannot wait to get up there. I have talked to people that have been there, that have played there and they all tell me it is a great place with great tradition and it is where I want to be."