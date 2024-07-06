Mississippi State making a strong push for top-50 DE JaReylan McCoy
JaReylan McCoy is coveted by schools nationwide. The No. 3-ranked DE in the Rivals250 for next year's recruiting cycle out of Tupelo (Miss.) High, McCoy returned to Mississippi State on multiple oc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news