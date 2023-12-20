National Signing Day Announcement Guide
National Signing Day has arrived, as a majority of the big-time prospects will sign with their future program today. Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern).
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20
Time: TBD
Finalists: Syracuse, Michigan State, Florida
Related: Recruiting notes in the South one week from signing day
Time: TBD
FutureCast: 100% Alabama
Related: Five National Signing Day storylines to follow this week
THURSDAY, DEC. 21
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Finalists: Oklahoma State, Wyoming, Connecticut, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Related: Recruiting Rumor Mill: Info flying fast as 2024 cycle enters home stretch
Time: 9 p.m.
Finalists: Oregon, Washington
Related: How things stand with the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 Rivals250
FRIDAY, DEC. 22
Time: TBD
Finalists: Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn
FutureCast: 67% Auburn, 33% Texas A&M
COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS
Committed to: Texas
Texas flips Rivals250 safety Xavier Filsaime from Florida
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Instant Analysis: Filsame is a big one
Committed to: Nebraska
Five-star QB Dylan Raiola completes massive flip
Reacting to Dylan Raiola's flip from Georgia to Nebraska
INSIDENEBRASKA.COM: Five-star QB Dylan Raiola commits to Nebraska
Committed to: USC
TROJANSPORTS.COM: Four-star 2024 DE Carlon Jones commits to USC
Committed to: Alabama
TIDEILLUSTRATED: Alabama lands Rivals250 WDE Jayshawn Ross
Committed to: Miami
Rivals100 RB Jordan Lyle completes from from Ohio State to Miami
CANESCOUNTY.COM: BREAKING: Rivals100 RB Jordan Lyle Flips from Ohio State to Miami
Committed to: Missouri
Committed to: North Carolina
TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM: JC Corner Tyrane Stewart Transferring to UNC
Committed to: Indiana
Four-star Tyler Cherry picks Indiana over Michigan State
THEHOOSIER.COM: 2024 Indiana quarterback Tyler Cherry commits to IU
Committed to: Syracuse
Syracuse splashes with commitment from All-American Kingjoseph Edwards
SUJUICEONLINE.COM: Elite 2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards commits to Syracuse
Committed to: Georgia
UGASPORTS.COM: The official list of new Georgia Bulldog signees
Committed to: South Carolina
South Carolina wins out for All-American WR Debron Gatling
GAMECOCKSCOOP.COM: Gamecocks Complete Flip, Land Wide Receiver Debron Gatling
Committed to: Purdue
BOILERUPLOAD.COM: Early Signing Day: Four-star safety Koy Beasley signs NLI to Purdue
Committed to: Nebraska
INSIDENEBRASKA.COM: Analyzing impact as athletic LB Vincent Shavers picks Nebraska
Committed to: Nebraska
INSIDENEBRASKA.COM: Nebraska flips four-star DB Larry Tarver Jr. from Maryland
Committed to: Mississippi State
Committed to: Auburn
AUBURNSPORTS.COM: Signing Day Central
Committed to: Clemson
Top 25 OL recruit Elyjah Thurmon comes off the board to Clemson
TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM: FOUR-STAR THURMON PICKS CLEMSON
Committed to: Clemson
Clemson flips OL Mason Wade on Signing Day
TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM: WADE TO CLEMSON
Committed to: UCLA
Committed to: Michigan
Committed to: West Virginia
WVSPORTS.COM: West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Ric'Darious Farmer
Committed to: Ohio State
No. 1 recruit Jeremiah Smith sticks with Ohio State on signing day
Committed to: Wisconsin
BADGERBLITZ.COM: NSD Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 Recruiting Class
Committed to: Alabama
Committed to: Ohio State
DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM: Signing Day Tracker: Ohio State looking to ink top-five recruiting class
Committed to: Auburn
AuburnSports.com: Tigers flip UF commit
Committed to: Florida State
4-star DB commit Ricky Knight III makes his pledge official, signs with FSU
Committed to: Alabama
TideIllustrated.com: Alabama flips four-star Kevin Riley from Miami
Committed to: Memphis
Committed to: Minnesota
Committed to: Oregon
Committed to: Florida
1STANDTENFLORIDA.COM: BREAKING NEWS: Billy Napier & Gators Land Standout Running Back Jadan Baugh
Committed to: Texas A&M
AGGIEYELL.COM: Aggies flip 4-star WR
Committed to: Florida
1STANDTENFLORIDA.COM: National Signing Day Headquarters