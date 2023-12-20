Advertisement
National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com

National Signing Day has arrived, as a majority of the big-time prospects will sign with their future program today. Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern).

*****

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Finalists: Texas A&M (verbally committed), Texas

*****

Time: 10 p.m.

Finalists: BYU, Utah

*****

Time: TBD

Finalists: Syracuse, Michigan State, Florida

*****  

Time: TBD

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn

FutureCast: 100% Alabama

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Finalists: Oklahoma State, Wyoming, Connecticut, Colorado State, Arkansas State

*****

Time: 9 p.m.

Finalists: Oregon, Washington

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

Time: TBD

Finalists: Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn

FutureCast: 67% Auburn, 33% Texas A&M

COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS

Committed to: Texas

Texas flips Rivals250 safety Xavier Filsaime from Florida

ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Instant Analysis: Filsame is a big one

*****

Committed to: Nebraska

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola completes massive flip

Reacting to Dylan Raiola's flip from Georgia to Nebraska

INSIDENEBRASKA.COM: Five-star QB Dylan Raiola commits to Nebraska

*****

Committed to: USC

TROJANSPORTS.COM: Four-star 2024 DE Carlon Jones commits to USC

*****

Committed to: Alabama

TIDEILLUSTRATED: Alabama lands Rivals250 WDE Jayshawn Ross

*****

Committed to: Miami

Rivals100 RB Jordan Lyle completes from from Ohio State to Miami

CANESCOUNTY.COM: BREAKING: Rivals100 RB Jordan Lyle Flips from Ohio State to Miami

*****  

Committed to: Missouri

Missouri lands four-star WR Courtney Crutchfield

*****

Committed to: North Carolina

TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM: JC Corner Tyrane Stewart Transferring to UNC

*****

Committed to: Indiana

Four-star Tyler Cherry picks Indiana over Michigan State

THEHOOSIER.COM: 2024 Indiana quarterback Tyler Cherry commits to IU

*****

Committed to: Syracuse

Syracuse splashes with commitment from All-American Kingjoseph Edwards

SUJUICEONLINE.COM: Elite 2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards commits to Syracuse

*****  

Committed to: Georgia

UGASPORTS.COM: The official list of new Georgia Bulldog signees

*****

Committed to: South Carolina

South Carolina wins out for All-American WR Debron Gatling

GAMECOCKSCOOP.COM: Gamecocks Complete Flip, Land Wide Receiver Debron Gatling

*****

Committed to: Purdue

BOILERUPLOAD.COM: Early Signing Day: Four-star safety Koy Beasley signs NLI to Purdue

*****

Committed to: Nebraska

INSIDENEBRASKA.COM: Analyzing impact as athletic LB Vincent Shavers picks Nebraska

*****

Committed to: Nebraska

INSIDENEBRASKA.COM: Nebraska flips four-star DB Larry Tarver Jr. from Maryland

*****

Committed to: Mississippi State

*****

Committed to: N.C. State

Four-star WR Keenan Jackson picks N.C. State on Signing Day

*****

Committed to: Auburn

AUBURNSPORTS.COM: Signing Day Central

*****

Committed to: Oregon

Oregon flips R100 WR Jeremiah McClellan from Ohio State

*****

Committed to: Clemson

Top 25 OL recruit Elyjah Thurmon comes off the board to Clemson

TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM: FOUR-STAR THURMON PICKS CLEMSON

*****

Committed to: Clemson

Clemson flips OL Mason Wade on Signing Day

TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM: WADE TO CLEMSON

*****

Committed to: UCLA

Quarterback Henry Hasselbeck commits to UCLA

*****

Committed to: Michigan

Four-star Lugard Edokpayi commits to Michigan

*****

Committed to: West Virginia

WVSPORTS.COM: West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Ric'Darious Farmer

*****  

Committed to: Ohio State

No. 1 recruit Jeremiah Smith sticks with Ohio State on signing day

NSD 2023: Interview with No. 1 prospect Jeremiah Smith

*****

Committed to: Maryland

Maryland flips Rivals250 DB Braydon Lee away from South Carolina

*****

Committed to: Nebraska

Coveted DB Amare Sanders talks Nebraska football commitment

*****

Committed to: Alabama

Canadian four-star Steve Mboumoua picks Alabama on Signing Day

*****

Committed to: Wisconsin

BADGERBLITZ.COM: NSD Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 Recruiting Class

*****

Committed to: Alabama

*****

Committed to: Georgia

No. 1 safety recruit KJ Bolden flips from FSU, staying home at Georgia

*****

Committed to: Alabama

Alabama flips Rivals250 ATH Aeryn Hampton from Texas

*****

Committed to: Ohio State

DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM: Signing Day Tracker: Ohio State looking to ink top-five recruiting class

*****

Committed to: Auburn

AuburnSports.com: Tigers flip UF commit


*****

Committed to: Florida State

4-star DB commit Ricky Knight III makes his pledge official, signs with FSU

*****

Committed to: Alabama

TideIllustrated.com: Alabama flips four-star Kevin Riley from Miami

*****

Committed to: Florida

In-state star Greg Smith picks Florida on signing day

*****

Committed to: Memphis

*****

Committed to: Michigan State

Three-star LB Brady Pretzlaff Michigan State bound

*****

Committed to: Wisconsin

Rivals250 DL Ernest Willor chooses Wisconsin on Signing Day

*****

Committed to: Boston College

Boston College lands three-star Syair Torrence on Signing Day

*****

Committed to: Minnesota

*****

Committed to: Oregon

*****

Committed to: Florida

1STANDTENFLORIDA.COM: BREAKING NEWS: Billy Napier & Gators Land Standout Running Back Jadan Baugh

*****

Committed to: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lands Rivals250 RB Anthony Carrie on Signing Day

*****

Committed to: Texas A&M

Rivals250 pass rusher Solomon Williams tabs Texas A&M

*****

Committed to: Texas A&M

AGGIEYELL.COM: Aggies flip 4-star WR

*****

Committed to: Miami

Top 50 recruit Adarius Hayes makes in-state flip from Florida to Miami

*****

Committed to: Florida

1STANDTENFLORIDA.COM: National Signing Day Headquarters

*****

Committed to: Miami

Five-star flip: DE Armondo Blount picks Miami over Florida State

