New 2020 Rivals250 rankings: By the numbers
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
The preseason version of the 2020 Rivals250 is now public and there are plenty of interesting tidbits to pull out. In this By The Numbers, we look at regional tendencies, the movement that took place in this rankings update, and more.
MORE: New 2020 Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike's thoughts on movers and shakers in 2020 Rivals100 | Who's next to earn a fifth star?
53 - The number of Rivals250 prospects that are already committed
There are already 53 players in the Rivals250 that are committed. The state of Florida gives this number a significant boost because their 18 current commitments is double the next closest state. In fact, the Southeast is home to the three states with the most current verbal commitments. Florida leads Georgia (nine) and Alabama (six). Of the large contingent of Southeastern prospects in the Rivals250, 37 of them are already verbally committed. If you didn't already think Southeastern prospects were much more likely to issue an early verbal commitment, you should now.
20 - The number of players committed to SEC schools
SEC schools hold commitments from 20 members of the Rivals250 already. That number isn't shockingly high after considering that 37 of the 53 committed Rivals250 prospects are from the Southeast and the two teams with the most Rivals250 commitments (Miami and Alabama) are based in the Southeast. What is shocking is that, of the four teams with the most commitments in the Rivals250, only one of from is from the SEC. The ACC is in a close second behind the SEC with 16 total Rivals250 commitments. The rest of the conferences trail by large margins.
185 - The number of players that experienced minimal changes in their Rivals250 rank
The summer all-star camps and major college camps aren't as popular with rising junior prospects so there were very few major moves in this rankings update. There were 185 players, nearly three-quarters of the Rivals250, that saw their ranking increase or decrease by no more than four spots. Only 20 players saw their ranking decrease by at least 10 spots and, on the flip side, only 17 saw their ranking rise by at least 10 spots.
10 - The number of new players in the Rivals250
Further illustrating how little movement there was in this version of the Rivals250, there were only 10 new prospects in the Rivals250. Miami commit Keshawn Washington debuted at No. 128 followed by TJ Finley at No. 166 and Darin Turner at No. 180, both LSU commits. Alabama commit Carson Beck is also a new member of the Rivals250, finding himself at No. 192. The rest of the new members of the Rivals250, Eric Reed, Devon Betty, Latarie Kinsler, Vernon Broughton, Keyshawn Greene and Mark Redman, are outside the top 200.
92 - The number of Southeastern prospects in Rivals250
The talk of the last few years on the recruiting trail has been about how good this 2020 class is. That may be true, but it seems as though the talent is more concentrated in the Southeast than ever before. The latest version of the 2020 Rivals250 contains 92 prospects from the Southeast. That is already more than the 2019 class (87) and there is a decent chance the 2020 class could surpass the 2018 class (94) for most Southeastern prospects in the Rivals250 ever.