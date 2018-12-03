Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 13:47:38 -0600') }} football

New Jersey safety Connor Greico could find a fit with the Ducks

Oregon just offered Connor Greico, a 6-3, 200-pound 3-star safety from St. Joseph's Regional High in Montvale, New Jersey
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

The Green Knight nearly became a Black Knight before committing to the Scarlet Knights, but now he's considering becoming a Duck.Conner Greico's first Division One offer came last December, from Sy...

