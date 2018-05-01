CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Denzel Ward AP Images

Cornerback: Four first-round picks, 40 since 2010

The cornerback position continues to be the most popular as four went in the first round this year but it was the fewest since the 2013 draft. In the following years from 2013 leading up to this draft, five were taken each time. NFL franchises in years past have coveted long, rangy cornerbacks but that was not necessarily the case in this draft as three of the first four corners taken - Ohio State’s Denzel Ward, Louisville’s Jaire Alexander and UCF’s Mike Hughes - are all under 6-foot. The fourth first-rounder, Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, was measured at the combine at 6-foot, 204 pounds.

Offensive tackle: Two first-round picks, 36 since 2010

There has been something of a dry spell when taking offensive tackles in the first round. Only two have been selected in the opening round in the last two drafts with Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey and UCLA’s Kolton Miller going in this draft. Last year it was Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk and Utah’s Garrett Bolles. Four went in the first round of the 2016 draft, six in the 2015 draft. There was a far greater emphasis on interior offensive linemen in the first round and early into the second round of this draft. It was a weak class at offensive tackle so that could have played a major role in the limited numbers as well.

Linebacker: Four first-round picks, 35 since 2010

After big runs in the first round in both the 2017 and 2018 drafts, linebacker has taken sole ownership of third place in terms of which position is drafted most, taking over for defensive end. Five players were taken in the first round in 2017 and four more were added to the list this draft with Georgia’s Roquan Smith, Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds, Boise State’s Leighton Vander Esch and Alabama’s Rashaan Evans going in the first round.

Defensive end: Two first-round picks, 34 since 2010

Only two defensive ends went in the first round of the draft, the fewest since 2015 when Missouri’s Shane Ray and Oregon’s Arik Armstead were picked earlier. Arguably the best prospect in the entire draft, NC State’s Bradley Chubb, went fifth to the Denver Broncos and some were surprised he was still available for the Broncos. One of the biggest surprises of the first round was New Orleans trading up to take UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport at No. 14. In the 2017 draft, five defensive ends were taken in the first round including the No. 1 pick in Myles Garrett.

Wide receiver: Two first-round picks, 32 since 2010

Many first-round receiver picks recently have not lived up to their billings yet combined with an average receiver class means not a bunch were expected to be picked in the opening round. That’s the way it played out as well. Maryland’s D.J. Moore and Alabama’s Calvin Ridley were the only receivers drafted in the first round, the fewest since at least 2010. John Ross, Mike Williams and Corey Davis were first-round selections last year and four were taken in 2015. It’s easy to see why some franchises wait until the later rounds to take receivers.

Defensive tackle: Three first-round picks, 27 since 2010

Quarterback: Five first-round picks, 27 since 2010

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round in what is being considered an historic group at the position - four quarterbacks were taken in the top 10 alone with Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield being the top overall pick to the Cleveland Browns. Putting five in now means since 2010 there have been just as many quarterbacks drafted as defensive tackles in the first round. In three of the previous four drafts, only three quarterbacks were first-round picks. In 2015, only two - Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston - were Round 1 selections.

Safety: Two first-round picks, 17 since 2010

Offensive guard/offensive center: Four first-round picks, 16 since 2010

Running back: Three first-round picks, 14 since 2010

For all the talk about how phenomenal the running back position was in the 2017 draft, only two players - Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey - went in the first round. It was a solid group for the 2018 draft and three went as generational talent Saquon Barkley was picked second overall by the New York Giants. Surprisingly, San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny was taken by Seattle late in the first round and Georgia’s Sony Michel was the second-to-last pick of the first round.

Tight End: One first-round pick, seven since 2010