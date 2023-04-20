Christian Gonzalez (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

NO. 10: DB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Where they were ranked: The four-star cornerback was outside the Rivals250, ranked No. 25 at the position and No. 37 in the Texas state rankings for the 2020 class. Elias Ricks, Kelee Ringo, Tony Grimes and Jaylon Jones were the five-star cornerbacks that cycle. Recruitment: Gonzalez had a little bit of a whirlwind recruitment. He committed to Purdue (he is David Blough’s brother-in-law) despite the Boilermakers not making his top list earlier on. They won out over Ole Miss and Arizona State among others. But that pledge would only last about three months. After Gonzalez visited Colorado for its game against Stanford, he decided to flip to the Buffaloes. After playing in Boulder for two seasons and not having any interceptions, Gonzalez had four this past season for the Ducks. Biggest question: There is no question at all about Gonzalez’s size and speed but the questions NFL decision-makers have are about anticipation, angles and instincts to challenge receivers when the ball is in the air.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JcyBPcmVnb24gZGVmZW5zaXZlIGJhY2sgQ2hyaXN0aWFuIEdvbnph bGV6IGEgZmlyc3Qtcm91bmQgcGljayBpbiB0aGUgTkZMIERyYWZ0PzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWRhbUdvcm5leTwvYT4gYnJlYWtzIGRvd24gdGhlIE5G TCBDb21iaW5lIGludml0ZWVzIGZyb20gdGhlIFBhYy0xMiBhbmQgbG9va3Mg YmFjayBhdCB3aGljaCByYW5raW5ncyB3ZSBnb3QgcmlnaHQsIGFuZCB3cm9u Zywgd2hlbiB0aGV5IHdlcmUgaW4gaGlnaCBzY2hvb2w6PGJyPjxicj4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdwOU9HbWNvUjEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83 cDlPR21jb1IxPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWFlJMUl4WTVO VSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hZSTFJeFk1TlU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Uml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYyOTMxMDk2NjUwMzU1OTE2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK