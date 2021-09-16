NFL Draft: Top 10 CB prospects
Mike Farrell's look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 continues today with the cornerbacks.
*****
*****
1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Despite some early struggles, Stingley, Jr. is still clearly No. 1 on the board and a top 10 pick.
*****
2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Gardner may not have the length of some others but he has great instincts.
*****
3. Kaiir Elam, Florida
Elam is second only to Stingley Jr. as an athlete and coming along with anticipation.
*****
4. Andrew Booth, Clemson
Booth has played very well this season and is finally rounding into potential first-round form.
*****
5. Derion Kendrick, Georgia
New team, same issues as far as consistent focus but Kendrick's size and athleticism can’t be ignored.
*****
6. Mykael Wright, Oregon
Wright is rising on this board in a huge way with that size and ability to cover man-to-man.
*****
7. Trent McDuffie, Washington
McDuffie's team stinks but he’s not the reason as he continues to play solidly.
*****
8. Josh Jobe, Alabama
Jobe is a tough one. He’s good enough to rise on this list but also sometimes erratic enough to be passed over on his own team.
*****
9. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Hodges-Tomlinson is not big but it doesn’t matter, he’s simply a baller.
*****
10. Taiwan Mullen, Indiana
Mullen's size isn’t great but watch him play the ball and tackle.