 DuckSportsAuthority - NFL Draft: Top 10 CB prospects
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 07:28:39 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 CB prospects

Derek Stingley
Derek Stingley (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Mike Farrell's look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 continues today with the cornerbacks.

*****

NFL DRAFT: The top QB prospects as the 2021 season begins | Top RB prospects | Top WR prospects | Top TE prospects | Top OL prospects | Top DT prospects | Top DE prospects | Top LB prospects

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Despite some early struggles, Stingley, Jr. is still clearly No. 1 on the board and a top 10 pick.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****  

2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Gardner may not have the length of some others but he has great instincts.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CINCINNATI FANS AT BEARCATREPORT.COM

*****  

3. Kaiir Elam, Florida

Elam is second only to Stingley Jr. as an athlete and coming along with anticipation.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

*****  

4. Andrew Booth, Clemson

Booth has played very well this season and is finally rounding into potential first-round form.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

5. Derion Kendrick, Georgia

New team, same issues as far as consistent focus but Kendrick's size and athleticism can’t be ignored.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****  

6. Mykael Wright, Oregon

Wright is rising on this board in a huge way with that size and ability to cover man-to-man.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****  

7. Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie's team stinks but he’s not the reason as he continues to play solidly.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON FANS AT DAWGREPORT.COM

*****  

8. Josh Jobe, Alabama

Jobe is a tough one. He’s good enough to rise on this list but also sometimes erratic enough to be passed over on his own team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****  

9. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Hodges-Tomlinson is not big but it doesn’t matter, he’s simply a baller.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TCU FANS AT PURPLEMENACE.COM

*****

10. Taiwan Mullen, Indiana

Mullen's size isn’t great but watch him play the ball and tackle.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH INDIANA FANS AT THEHOOSIER.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}