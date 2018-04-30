SEC: 91 first-round picks since 2010; 10 players taken in first round this year

ACC: 51 first-round picks since 2010; seven players in first round this year

PAC-12: 42 first-round picks since 2010; four players in first round this year

UCLA was the only team in the Pac-12 with multiple players taken in the first round, as quarterback Josh Rosen went No. 10 overall to Arizona and offensive tackle Kolton Miller was selected five picks later by Oakland. USC quarterback Sam Darnold was the second player at his position taken off the board at No. 3 by the New York Jets. The other Pac-12 player selected was Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea at No. 12 by Tampa Bay.

Big Ten: 41 first-round picks since 2010; three players in first round this year

It was a busy time for Big Ten teams early in the first round, as Penn State running back Saquon Barkley went second overall to the New York Giants and then Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward was picked fourth by Cleveland. But then it grew quiet until later in the first round. The only other player from that conference selected in the first round was Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price at No. 21 by Cincinnati.

Non-Power Five schools: 36 first-round picks since 2010; seven players in first round this year

BIG 12: 27 first-round picks since 2010; one player in first round this year