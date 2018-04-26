CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

1. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Sam Darnold AP

QB Sam Darnold, USC – It’s going to be a quarterback and either Darnold or Josh Allen so I’ll go with the guy the Browns think has more big-time experience.

2. NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State – The Giants love Barkley and feel they can build their offense around him.

3. NEW YORK JETS

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma – It could be Allen, it could be Josh Rosen, but I think the Jets are enamored with Mayfield here.

4. CLEVELAND BROWNS

DE Bradley Chubb, NC State – Pairing Chubb with Myles Garrett is a great attraction for the Browns, especially with Barkley gone.

5. DENVER BRONCOS

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming – The run on quarterbacks continues as Allen goes to the Brocnos or at least to someone who trades up into this spot.

6. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Quenton Nelson AP Images

OL Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame – The Colts wanted Chubb to fall to them but will be happy helping the offensive line with the best one in the draft.

7. TAMPA BAY BUCS

DB Derwin James, Florida State – James is rising on many boards because of his athleticism and he is the pick here over Minkah Fitzpatrick.

8. CHICAGO BEARS

DB Denzel Ward, Ohio State – The top cornerback in the draft falls this far and the Bears can’t pass him up.

9. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech – The freaky linebacker will be a great fit for the rebuilding 49ers defense, especially with the Reuben Foster issue going on.

10. OAKLAND RAIDERS

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama – The Raiders can’t pass on the Swiss Army Knife of defensive backs in this draft.

11. MIAMI DOLPHINS

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia – He’s too talented to pass up here despite other needs.

12. BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Rosen, UCLA – They might even trade up to get Rosen if they are worried someone else will.

13. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

DT Vita Vea, Washington – They need help on both sides of the line of scrimmage and a freaky and huge defensive tackle fits the mold.

14. GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Mike Hughes, UCF – They need a corner and Hughes is someone they appear to be very interested in. It’s not a great draft at the position, so this is good value.

15. ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama – The need to replace Larry Fitzgerald is on the Cards mind here and no legit quarterback fell this far.

16. BALTIMORE RAVENS

DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA – The steal of the draft? Could be. The Ravens are happy to have a great edge rusher at this stage.

17. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DB Josh Jackson, Iowa – The Chargers are happy to have the best ball skills at defensive back available at this stage.

18. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

OT Connor Williams, Texas – The top offensive tackle in the draft is great value here for the Seahawks despite other needs. He can also play inside.

19. DALLAS COWBOYS

DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama – The Cowboys need help in the middle and Payne is a run stuffer who can also flush the quarterback.

20. DETROIT LIONS

LB Harold Landry, Boston College – The Lions want another edge rusher who can improve the pass rush and Landry has the speed.

21. CINCINNATI BENGALS

OL Will Hernandez, UTEP – A nasty interior lineman is just what the doctor ordered for this offense.

22. BUFFALO BILLS

Leighton Vander Esch AP

LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State – The Bills want a linebacker and this could be a 10-year starter for them.

23. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OL Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame – More help on the offensive line is needed and they are thrilled he is available here.

24. CAROLINA PANTHERS

S Justin Reid, Stanford – Defensive help is needed and Reid is a safety they hope slips through the cracks to No. 24.

25. TENNESSEE TITANS

OL Billy Price, Ohio State – Despite the need for surgery, they love his fit in their offensive system and feel he’s a steal at this spot.

26. ATLANTA FALCONS

DT Taven Bryan, Florida – He’s an elite athlete and the Falcons want to add him to their defensive line depth.

27. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville – They take the chance here and try to strike gold. They have a young team but Drew Brees will need a replacement soon and putting Jackson in that backfield down the line seems intriguing.

28. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama – The Steelers decide to go defense and get the linebacker they covet late in round one.

29. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Courtland Sutton, SMU – The Jags need more offensive help at wide receiver and Sutton is a big and athletic target.

30. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

OC James Daniels, Iowa – The need for help on the offensive line is real and his versatility is intriguing.

31. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State – Gronk won’t be around forever and they’ve done good things in the past with two talented tight ends.

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES