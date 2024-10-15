Nikko Reed: "Just seeing where our feet are at feels good."

Coming off a game where Oregon’s defense held strong, Reed remarked on the overall performance, especially in containing the opponent’s top receivers. "It feels good just seeing where we're at, you know, and what we need to fix, what we need to get better on," Reed said. "Probably the best group of receivers we've probably gone against so far, so just seeing where our feet are at feels good."

Oregon cornerback Nikko Reed expressed satisfaction with his performance against one of the toughest receiving corps his team has faced, while acknowledging areas for improvement as the Ducks prepare for their next challenge.





Facing a standout receiver like Jeremiah, Reed reflected on his individual performance. “I feel like I did alright. I could have did better,” he admitted. “Probably made a couple more plays on the ball.” Despite some success, Reed acknowledged that there is always room to improve, especially against high-level competition.

The game also marked the first time Oregon will be traveling across multiple time zones this season, a logistical challenge compounded by a short week of preparation. Reed shared the team’s approach to this hurdle. “I think we're going to take it like a regular week, probably leave on Thursday, get there whatever time,” he said. “I'm just going day by day.”

Reed also praised his teammate Derick Harmon for bringing energy and setting the tone for the defense. “We love that in our defense, and he's going to bring it no matter what,” Reed noted, underscoring the impact Derrick has on the unit.

When asked about his personal growth, Reed attributed his progress to experience. “Just getting older and then getting that confidence and being in those moments last year probably helped me where I'm at right now,” he explained. “All that builds up for today.”

As Reed transitions into his second season with the Ducks, he spoke about how he’s trusting his technique more this year. “Last year I probably didn't trust it a lot and had that much confidence, but this year probably just knowing that I can do it,” he said.

Looking ahead to Purdue, Reed noted the challenges posed by their receivers. “Very tall guys, got a lot of speed, very physical to catch the ball, deep threats,” he observed. He also commented on Purdue’s quarterback, despite limited game film available. “He's a very good quarterback, he can run, he can throw,” Reed said. “He's just a complete quarterback to me... very big, about 6'4", 200 something, so very complete quarterback.”

With a strong defensive showing already in the books, Reed and the Ducks are focused on refining their game as they prepare to face another formidable opponent.



