No. 14 Oregon (2-0) basketball will take its first significant test of the season as they tip off against No. 13 Memphis (2-0) at 6:00 pm in Portland’s Moda Center Tuesday night at the Phil Knight Invitational.



The Ducks first two games included a 12-point win over Fresno State to open the season followed by 31-point win over Boise State, while the Tigers have logged 33- and 46-point wins over South Carolina State and UIC.

In one sense this game is a major recruiting battle. Memphis had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last year, Oregon the No. 3 class. The Tigers will be starting five freshmen against the Ducks, including 7-foot-1 center James Wiseman, a potential No. 1 NBA pick who was ruled ineligible by the NCAA, but is being allowed to play pending his hearing.

Oregon enters the game as very slight favorites according to Las Vegas, but Memphis will have a paper advantage in the paint with Wiseman and 6-foot-9 power forward Precious Achiuwa, who was ranked as the No. 5 PF in the class of 2019.

The game will be televised live on ESPN with Duck Sports Authority live commentary and analysis beginning at 5:00 pm in the First Duck Club.