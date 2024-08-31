PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
No. 3 Oregon Ducks Survive Scare, Defeat Idaho Vandals 24-14

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Under the sweltering 93-degree heat, the No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks opened their season with a hard-fought 24-14 victory over the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, narrowly avoiding an upset that could have derailed their national championship aspirations.

The Ducks (1-0) came out strong, forcing a three-and-out on Idaho’s (0-1) opening drive before quickly marching down the field on an 11-play, 71-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to wide receiver Tez Johnson. However, Oregon’s offense, which looked dominant early, struggled to maintain momentum, leading to a series of stalled drives and missed opportunities, including a missed 52-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington.



Despite outgaining Idaho 296 to 113 yards by halftime, the Ducks led just 14-0, with a significant portion of their offense coming from the arm of Gabriel, who finished the game completing 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns.

In the third quarter, Oregon’s decision-making on special teams and offense nearly cost them dearly. A failed fake punt and an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion in their own territory allowed Idaho to close the gap to 14-7 on a 36-yard flea flicker pass. The Ducks once again dominated the statistics, outgaining Idaho 98 to 37 yards in the quarter but failed to add to their lead.

The fourth quarter brought a sense of urgency for the Ducks as Idaho cut the lead to just three points with 9:45 remaining, following a short touchdown run. It was gut-check time for an Oregon team with championship aspirations suddenly facing the prospect of a stunning upset at home.

Oregon responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by Jordan James’ physical run for a crucial first down and capped by Gabriel’s second touchdown pass to Johnson, this time from 12 yards out, extending the lead to 24-14 with 5:36 left in the game.

The Ducks' defense, which had been solid throughout the game, closed the door on Idaho’s hopes, forcing a three-and-out on the Vandals' final possession. Oregon held Idaho to just 49 rushing yards and sacked quarterback Jack Layne three times, with Matayo Uiagalelei recording three of those sacks.

James led the Ducks’ rushing attack with 95 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, while Johnson hauled in 12 catches for 81 yards and two scores. Tight end Terrence Ferguson added 87 yards on seven catches, providing a reliable target in the middle of the field.

As the final whistle blew, the Ducks were reminded that championship dreams must be earned on the field, regardless of the opponent. Despite the close call, Oregon escaped with a win, but they’ll need to sharpen their execution as they continue their journey toward a potential playoff berth.

Oregon returns to action next week, hosting Boise State in another non-conference matchup at Autzen Stadium.


