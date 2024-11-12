Offensive Report Card: Maryland

As always, Duck Sports Authority is back with our Fifth Quarter analysis of teh 39-18 win over Maryland.
Today on the Sunday Morning Sidewalk, my reconsidereation of sluggishness.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon continued their perfect season Saturday night, beating Maryland 39-18 at Autzen Stadium to
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel stood in front of the gathered media after No. 1 Oregon defeated Maryland 39-18 at
Dan Lanning on the Oregon win over Maryland: "We can play a whole lot better"
As always, Duck Sports Authority is back with our Fifth Quarter analysis of teh 39-18 win over Maryland.
Today on the Sunday Morning Sidewalk, my reconsidereation of sluggishness.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon continued their perfect season Saturday night, beating Maryland 39-18 at Autzen Stadium to