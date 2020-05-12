News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 16:42:37 -0500') }} football Edit

OL George Fitzpatrick wowed by Pac-12 offer among others

George Fitzpatrick
George Fitzpatrick
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

George Fitzpatrick had a busy April picking up offers. Unlike many other prospects, he has not been sitting on Zoom meetings or FaceTime.He’s calling coaches and getting offers. Call it old-fashion...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}