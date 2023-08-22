After Oregon's 15th fall camp practice commenced, tight end Casey Kelly — who transferred from Ole Miss to Oregon in the summer — spoke about how he’s already feeling comfortable with his new teammates. So far, it’s been a positive decision for Kelly to make the move to Eugene.

A decision that was jump started with a phone call with a former — and now current — teammate.

“'Bro, you’d love it here,'” fellow Ole Miss transfer Tysheem Johnson told Kelly just weeks after Johnson enrolled at Oregon in the winter.

Kelly had just received a call from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning saying they were interested in his services. Johnson’s words added to that interest. At Ole Miss, the two would battle each day in practice. One rep, Johnson’s speed would get the best of Kelly, the next, Kelly’s savvy would give him the edge.

That contest has continued at Oregon. Kelly might be new to the green and yellow threads, but Johnson’s not the only friend he had before joining the team.

A former high school quarterback, he took a liking to Bo Nix when the two faced off in the SEC.