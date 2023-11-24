The Oregon State offense looks more diverse, but still as good as ever on the ground. How important has DJ Uiagalelei been to the offense this season?

Slaughter: "He's definitely been a big part of the passing attack as the Beavers have been able to elevate their play this season compared to last. The Oregon State ground game is always going to be the bread and butter of this offense, but the passing game was an area entering the season that was noticeably marked for improvement. Overall, I'd grade DJ at roughly a B- this season -- he's certainly helped elevate the passing game and the Beavers are a better team with him under center, but it all hasn't been perfect. DJ was brought in to make the big-time throws against big-time opponents in big-time situations and I'd say those results have been somewhat of a mixed bag. He's got great chemistry with tight end Jack Velling and receivers Silas Bolden and Anthony Gould, but the passing attack hasn't been as consistent as you'd like. Case in point last week against Washington, there were several throws that the Beavers weren't able to make and it cost them a chance at the upset. The Beavers have shown flashes of being really good at throwing the football this season; it just hasn't been quite as consistent as you would like."

Defensively, the Beavers have been really good at getting pressure to opposing QBs this season. What has been the impact of former Florida transfer Andrew Chatfield’s emergence this season as a pass rushing force?

Slaughter: "Very much like the passing game was marked for improvement this offseason, rushing the passer was a massive area the Oregon State defense addressed in the offseason. Last season the Beavers were an elite defense without the benefit of much of a pass rush, this season the pass rush has been vastly improved while the defense as a whole is still solid. Losing several veteran playmakers from the secondary this offseason meant the Beavers were going to need to be stronger in the front seven to maintain defensive production and that's exactly what's happened. The Beavers are tied for the Pac-12 lead in sacks and have really been effective at getting after the passer and thus helping out their new-look secondary. Speaking specifically on Chatfield, he's really come into his own this season and lived up to the potential that he flashed as a four-star recruit. He's got great speed and size and moves really well coming off the edges with a variety of swim moves and power rushes. He was noticeably quiet in the Beavers' loss to the Huskies this last week, and containing him goes a long way in keeping your quarterback protected."

There has been a lot of talk about the cessation of the rivalry and how that impacts both schools, how important do you think it is to this OSU team to try and go out with a win in what could be the last game between the two for the near and foreseeable future?

Slaughter: "Yeah, that's definitely a good question. ... There's been some chatter that this rivalry may indeed continue, but regardless, it will never be the same as it was. A nonconference game in September versus a typically high-stakes conference game to close out the year really isn't a comparison, so the future of this game will for all intents and purposes be for nostalgia. That all being said, I think Oregon State will be plenty motivated to go out and win the last game in a place where they've really struggled to win. As far as the true importance of it, I don't think the players are quite looking at it that way. I think it's a rivalry and they'll be plenty hyped-up, but I'm not so sure the lastness of the matchup will truly set in until after the contest is decided. That being said, it's definitely been a rough year for Oregon State as far as still being in limbo with their future, and they likely feel Oregon is semi-responsible for the conference's demise, so there could be a case that the Beavers want to prove a point to Oregon and the college football world that they do indeed matter."

What do you think of the team’s focus amid all of the distractions and outside noise this week?

Slaughter: "It's going to be very tough to block out that noise. ... In addition to all the negative conference news that has existed off the field throughout the season, now the Beavers have had to deal with some narratives around head coach Jonathan Smith being a top choice for Michigan State. I think it's going to be tough for the Beavers to block out all that outside noise and play their game, but, good football teams are able to do just that and I think they'll handle it better than most expect. Naturally, there's no way that the players haven't seen all the Jonathan Smith news this week. However, the Beavers are a team that prides itself on process and preparing the same way each and every week without getting too high or too low, so I don't think it'll be as big of a distraction as we media see from the outside. But make no mistake, in a season where it's been more off-the-field drama than ever before, this was yet just another distraction that was ill-timed for the Beavers.

What's your score prediction and why?

Slaughter: "I'm going with Oregon in this one. ... I think it'll be closer than most expect, but I see the Ducks winning by two scores. The spread of -14 seems a tad high to me, so I'm going with the Ducks by 10. I think Oregon is the best team in the conference this season and they've got a lot more at stake than the Beavers do with a Pac-12 Championship berth and potential playoff spot on the line, vs Oregon State which can only look to play spoiler. I anticipate the Beavers playing one of their better games of the season as they always seem to respond well to a loss in the Jonathan Smith era, but Bo Nix and the Oregon offense will be just too much playing behind their own crowd. Ducks by 10. Oregon 34, Oregon State 24."