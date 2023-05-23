The spring transfer season continues to roll on and Tuesday Oregon added its latest piece of the offseason puzzle. Central Michigan guard Jesse Zarzuela has been a coveted transfer over the last month since entering his name into the portal. Schools such as Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Penn State, and Oklahoma State had reportedly been involved in pursuing him, but Tuesday he decided that Oregon will be his home for the last year of his career..

The 6-foot-3 Houston native recently visited Eugene paving the way for his Tuesday commitment announcement.

Zarzuela has been on quite the journey throughout his collegiate career having started at UTEP, where he redshirted, before making his way to two different junior colleges (Navarro, Missouri State West Plains). He then found his way back to the Division I level at Coppin State for the 2021-22 season before ultimately landing at Central Michigan last year.

While with the Chippewas, Zarzuela played in 17 games and made seven starts last season and ultimately averaged 16.3 points to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Injury slowed him down toward the end of the season, but the senior managed to make a strong enough impression to garner high-major interest from around the country.

Zarzuela is the third transfer of the spring for Altman and his staff joining fellow guards Kario Oquendo (Georgia) and Devan Cambridge (Arizona State). The Ducks also added junior college transfer Jadrian Tracey back in March.

The newest Oregon addition has one season of eligibility remaining.