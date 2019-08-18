Patterson discussed his feelings for Oregon with Rivals.com. “I think that it is a great program and they get to the tournament every year and they are always competing. It is a good school,” he said. “They've had some success with Canadian kids, too."

Top-40 wing Addison Patterson ended his recruitment on Sunday in favor for the Oregon Ducks. The Canadian standout made news on Friday that he would reclassify into the 2019 class which now gives the Ducks a super versatile wing that can play all three spots along the perimeter.

A strong four-star prospect, Patterson selected the Ducks over Illinois, UCLA and USC. He played this past winter at the Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, and has continually competed at various Canadian junior national team camps in recent years.

Standing close to 6-foot-7 and sporting great ball skills and versatility, Patterson is someone that can play more than just one position in any given possession. He can be relied upon as a giant playmaker that can create for others, but is a more than serviceable scoring threat that is most comfortable converting from the mid-range on in.

He has reworked his jumper in recent months and should evolve into a quality wing defender that gives Oregon another dimension on the perimeter thanks to his size and all-around skillset. The Ducks have had great success with Canadian’s of late with the names of Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher coming to mind first but Patterson has just as good of chance to find solid footing in Eugene, too, thanks to his all-encompassing play.

Entering the fall, Oregon looks to have eight new faces on hand that were not on its roster whenever it completed its Sweet 16 run earlier this year. Minutes should be available for Patterson who will compete with Will Richardson, junior college sharp-shooter Chris Duarte and New Mexico grad-transfer Anthony Mathis for opportunities in the backcourt.