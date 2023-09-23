Oregon head coach Dan Lanning somewhat lightened the sting of comments he made this summer in regards to Colorado. At the time, Lanning was asked about the Buffaloes leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, and he pointed out that Colorado's football program hasn't accomplished much while part of its current conference.

Those comments drew the ire of Colorado's fans, and Lanning clarified this week that his comments were in reference to the program in the past not currently under Deion Sanders.

Still, the Buffaloes have played with a chip on their shoulder throughout the season and have tried to find motivation every week.

Saturday, Lanning's passionate pregame speech left no doubt about his feelings toward the current CU squad.