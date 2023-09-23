Oregon coach Dan Lanning's pregame speech goes viral
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning somewhat lightened the sting of comments he made this summer in regards to Colorado. At the time, Lanning was asked about the Buffaloes leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, and he pointed out that Colorado's football program hasn't accomplished much while part of its current conference.
Those comments drew the ire of Colorado's fans, and Lanning clarified this week that his comments were in reference to the program in the past not currently under Deion Sanders.
Still, the Buffaloes have played with a chip on their shoulder throughout the season and have tried to find motivation every week.
Saturday, Lanning's passionate pregame speech left no doubt about his feelings toward the current CU squad.
His comments, which were shown on the ABC broadcast as the Ducks were dismantling undefeated Colorado in the first half at Autzen Stadium, were highlighted by a short phrase: "The Cinderella story is over men. They're fightin' for clicks, we're fightin' for wins."
Earlier in the week, Lanning avoided getting into any kind of controversy before the game unlike seemingly each of Colorado's opponents this season.
“I think Coach Sanders has done a great job with his team,” Lanning said in his Monday press conference. “He’s created a lot of momentum and they’ve done phenomenal in their first three games.”
Clearly, Lanning wanted to send a different type of message to his players ahead of Saturday's game, and it certainly inspired the right type of response as the Ducks dominated their matchup in Eugene.
Lanning doubled down on his desire to crush the Buffs by informing ABC sideline reporter Katie George that his team was not yet done despite holding a 35-0 halftime lead.
"Not done yet," he said. "... We're not satisfied. I hope all those people that have been watching [Colorado] every week are watching this week."
Oregon came into Saturday's game as a heavy favorite and ultimately shut out the Buffaloes through three quarters in a lopsided contest.