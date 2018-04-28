MANDEVILLE, La. -- High three-star Alvin defensive back Marques Caldwell is starting to see things with his recruitment pick up in a big way after opening it up with a commitment to Oregon last summer. For now, it doesn’t seem as though the Ducks have much to worry about, but that’s not stopping other teams for working to pull him away. In the meantime, Oregon should take comfort in how Caldwell is working to continue filling out its 2019 class, and how he’s been encouraged by the trio of commits the Ducks landed during their spring game earlier this month. “This spring right here can really shake up my recruitment,” he said. “As of right now, I’m still with Oregon unless something changes … I’ve been working on guys like Dwight McGlothern and different guys that don’t have offers from them yet that I know can play.”

Caldwell said that among the teams giving him more attention this spring include Ole Miss and Texas, and his most recent offer came from Texas Tech earlier this week. Otherwise, Caldwell plans to be back in Oregon this summer for another appearance at the Ducks Saturday Night Live elite prospect camp.

IN HIS WORDS

On his relationship with Ole Miss assistant Josh Snow “He texts me every day,” he said. “He texts me about the Rockets game, football games, just different stuff. They do a really good job of just staying in contact with me, showing they want me and stuff like that.” More on Oregon “When I first got the offer, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “Now, it’s gotten even stronger – better. I am going to be out there for sure again in July … I talk to Coach (Marcus) Arroyo every day, Coach (Donte) Williams every day, and things are good there.”

RIVALS REACTION