For the first time since late December 2022, it’s officially game week. To kick things off Monday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke about how he’s approaching his second year at the helm, his expectations for this season, and how the Ducks are honing in on their first opponent, Portland State.

Being that last year marked Lanning’s first as a head coach at the collegiate level, each snap, each practice, each logistical nuance was a new wrinkle that the coach had yet to experience.

“You never know what year one is going to feel like going into that first time,” Lanning said. “It’s not the first time anymore.”

In Lanning’s case, it entailed a rude awakening against his former employer — the Ducks lost 49-3 to Georgia in their opener — then, a smooth eight-game winning streak, before a rocky end to the regular season. The Ducks went 10-3, finishing third in the Pac-12 and ending the season by beating North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

They’ve had a whole offseason — the first with Lanning’s own recruiting class and transfers — to prepare together. A few notable ones he talked about on Monday included Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson and freshman defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.

Jackson comes in as the main replacement for Christian Gonzalez at cornerback.