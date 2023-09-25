Defense wins games. That’s a huge reason why Dan Lanning was brought to coach at Oregon in the first place. After his first season at Oregon, fans were left wanting more.

The Ducks finished 2022 on a high note, winning the Holiday Bowl. The three-loss season was Oregon’s best since 2019. Much of the success was due to the offense, with Lanning’s defensive philosophy not translating as smoothly as he hoped.

Four different opponents last season scored at least five touchdowns, with the air raid scheme causing trouble for Lanning’s group.

With red-hot Colorado presenting itself as Oregon’s first real challenge, the defense was going to have to show up.

A packed Autzen Stadium happily provided vocal support as Oregon completely shut down the Buffs high-power offense.

“Every time we were out there on the field. The amount of false starts and the amount of unnecessary penalties from their side of the ball creates a huge effect on the defense,” defensive back Evan Williams said after the game. “[The crowd] affected their communication, and it was rocking today. It was tough to make calls from the person standing five feet away from you. We love it whenever we can have the fans at our back.”

Colorado wasn’t able to score a point until 2:51 left in the fourth quarter. The run game was non-existent, and Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders was kept under wraps all game long.