Oregon drops fourth consecutive game in 80-76 loss at Michigan

The Ducks began the evening looking to shake off a recent slump, and early signs were encouraging when they jumped out to a 7-2 advantage within the first four minutes. Freshman guard Jackson Shelstad sparked the quick start with a 3-pointer, while forward Brandon Angel’s offensive rebound and putback opened the scoring. Despite those positive initial moments, Oregon’s lead was short-lived.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Oregon mounted a furious second-half rally but ultimately came up short in an 80-76 loss at Michigan on Wednesday, marking the Ducks’ fourth consecutive defeat. The result drops Oregon to 16-7 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play.

Michigan responded with a balanced offense that included timely baskets from guard Tre Donaldson and a strong inside presence by center Vladislav Goldin. The Wolverines seized their first lead at 10-9 and slowly built a 26-16 margin on the strength of an 11-0 run powered by both transition baskets and perimeter shooting from Danny Wolf and Nimari Burnett. Oregon worked to trim that lead through Shelstad’s outside shooting and a late-half surge from Keeshawn Barthelemy, closing to 41-36 at intermission.

Momentum swung fully in Michigan’s favor early in the second half, when the Wolverines stretched their advantage to as many as 14 points at 64-50 with 12:21 remaining. Will Tschetter proved pivotal in that span, sinking inside looks and converting second-chance opportunities. Michigan’s edge on the offensive glass frequently led to easy putbacks or trips to the free-throw line, helping the home team maintain a double-digit cushion.

Down 14, the Ducks looked poised for a comeback when Nate Bittle buried back-to-back 3-pointers. T.J. Bamba joined the push, adding another triple and attacking off the dribble to shift momentum. At the defensive end, Oregon forced a series of turnovers, which fueled transition points. The Ducks’ pressure disrupted Michigan’s rhythm, allowing them to pull within four points near the final media timeout.

Shelstad, who led Oregon with 18 points, sank clutch free throws at the 2:45 mark to further cut into the deficit, and the Ducks capitalized again when Angel’s layup made it 74-70 with 3:18 left. Bamba’s free throws in the final minute cut the score to 78-74, but second-chance opportunities for Michigan prevented Oregon from pulling any closer. A pair of Danny Wolf free throws pushed the Wolverines’ lead back to four, and Roddy Gayle Jr. sealed the outcome with two more from the stripe at the eight-second mark.

Bittle finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Oregon, showcasing his range by connecting on three of five attempts from beyond the arc. Barthelemy added 15 points and a team-best six assists, while Bamba recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Despite forcing 15 turnovers and matching Michigan 38-38 on the boards, the Ducks ultimately could not capitalize on enough late-game opportunities to end their recent slide.

Michigan (17-5) saw Tschetter lead the way with 17 points, while Wolf contributed 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Goldin added 15 points and six boards, powering the Wolverines’ interior attack.

Oregon will now seek to snap its four-game losing skid in its next conference outing at Michigan State. With March approaching, the Ducks face growing urgency to recapture the form that fueled their strong start and keep pace in the competitive Big Ten race.



