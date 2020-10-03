DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon football will play seven game league schedule

The Pac-12 released its 6-game league schedule on Saturday with action starting for all teams on November 7th. Like all league teams, Oregon will host three games and play three road games. The Ducks will start at home.

Sat. Nov. 7th Stanford

Sat. Nov. 14th at WSU

Fri. Nov. 20 UCLA

Fri. Nov. 27 at OSU

Sat. Dec. 5 at Cal

Sat. Dec. 12 Washington

The Pac-12 is then having a “Championship Week” with all 12 teams playing a seventh game.

The toughest games on the schedule project to be Washington, UCLA and Stanford although Cal and WSU have proven to be handfuls in past years.



The Ducks hosting UCLA will be their “crossover” game with a southern division opponent. Duck Sports Authority conducted a fan poll last week and the Bruins were the second-most desired southern crossover opponent.



The other five Pac-12 league crossover games are:

Arizona at Washington

Cal at ASU

Colorado at Stanford

Oregon State at Utah

WSU at USC

Next week all Pac-12 teams will begin their ramp up camps leading to the opening games.

