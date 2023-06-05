Through its impressive postseason run so far, from the Pac-12 tournament championship to reaching the NCAA regional finals, Oregon had won five of six games by either one run or in extra innings.

Not Sunday, though.

Needing one more win to punch their ticket to the super regionals for the first time since 2012, the Ducks delivered a thorough knockout in an 11-2 win over Xavier to capture the Nashville regional.

Oregon (40-20) will now take on Oral Roberts (49-11) in a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

“Just really excited that I get a chance to be with these guys every day,” Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. “None of us, the coaches and the players, we don't have to take our uniforms off now. We get a chance to go back home and get a chance to play in a Super Regional next week, and it's a thrill.”

Drew Cowley went 2-for-5 with a home run and 4 RBIs, Rikuu Nishida was 2-for-4 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs and Sabin Ceballos had a homer and 2 RBI to power the Ducks.

Freshman Grayson Grinsell pitched 4 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits and 2 walks with 7 strikeouts, and Ian Umlandt earned the win with a scoreless fifth inning.

“[Pitching coach Jake] Angier was pitching 10 freshmen (this spring), and we're going to a super regional,” Wasikowski said. “No, it wasn’t perfect throughout the course of the year. And he knew it wasn't perfect, and we knew it wasn't perfect. And all we asked for was improvement. … And you saw development, real development, throughout the course of the year with those young arms.”

The start of Sunday’s game was delayed 75 minutes until 9:15 p.m. CT, after the previous game was delayed nearly four hours by lightning.

“It really didn't affect my preparation at all," Grinsell said. "I have a routine that I've got [given the] time before the game. So once I got the start time I knew what I was going to do. Really just being around the guys, I really wasn't too nervous or anything. They really helped, just kind of hanging out with the guys and just staying ready for the game.”

Ceballos started the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Thompson and Grant drew one-out walks and Nishida reached on a fielder's choice. Thompson would score on a throwing error, Nishida scored on a balk and Cowley added two more runs on a double.

The Ducks then put it away in the sixth with six more runs on a three-run double by Nishida and a three-run homer from Cowley.

Cowley and Ceballos each have 16 home runs this spring, one shy of Kenyon Yovan’s school record set in 2021.