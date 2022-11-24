Rivals250 wide receiver Tyseer Denmark isn’t waiting around to let the recruiting process play out. The 2024 star out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic announced his commitment to Oregon today, his mother’s birthday. Over the weekend Denmark named a top that also included Ohio State and Penn State but the Oregon coaching staff made him feel more comfortable than the rest of his contenders.

"It’s just a happy place out there," Denmark said. "The coaches love me. The fans love me. The people in Eugene are great and everybody loves the football team. I was there in the summer for the camp.

"I’m close with coach Junior, coach Lanning, and the whole coaching staff," he said. "They’ve been telling me about how everything is coming together. They’ve got five-star quarterback commit Dante Moore and they’ve got a lot more coming. It’s crazy what they’ve got coming together.

"Coach Junior and I have a really close relationship," said Denmark. "He’s really relatable. Growing up, his life was similar to mine so it’s kind of cool to talk to him."