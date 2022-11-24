Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com
Rivals250 wide receiver Tyseer Denmark isn’t waiting around to let the recruiting process play out. The 2024 star out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic announced his commitment to Oregon today, his mother’s birthday. Over the weekend Denmark named a top that also included Ohio State and Penn State but the Oregon coaching staff made him feel more comfortable than the rest of his contenders.
"It’s just a happy place out there," Denmark said. "The coaches love me. The fans love me. The people in Eugene are great and everybody loves the football team. I was there in the summer for the camp.
"I’m close with coach Junior, coach Lanning, and the whole coaching staff," he said. "They’ve been telling me about how everything is coming together. They’ve got five-star quarterback commit Dante Moore and they’ve got a lot more coming. It’s crazy what they’ve got coming together.
"Coach Junior and I have a really close relationship," said Denmark. "He’s really relatable. Growing up, his life was similar to mine so it’s kind of cool to talk to him."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Denmark is a great addition for Oregon because he is such a reliable target. He runs crisp routes and creates separation from the defensive back with a combination of suddenness and physicality. Denmark isn’t a burner but he has very good speed and is hard to bring down in the open field. He has the ability to catch a swing pass and score from almost anywhere on the field.
It will be interesting to see how Denmark’s recruitment progresses from here. He’ll still be recruited by teams from around the country and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take visits to other schools throughout the spring and summer.