A day after landing a commitment from Texas offensive line transfer Junior Angilau , Oregon lands another highly sought-after transfer offensive lineman in former Rhode Island product Ajani Cornelius .

Cornelius chose the Ducks among a Top 4 that also included Ohio State, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

He is ranked the No. 36 player in the Rivals Transfer Rankings.

While at Rhode Island, Cornelius started 22 games for the Rams the past two seasons at right tackle, earning first-team, All-Colonial Athletic Association honors this past season.

