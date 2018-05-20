RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Quack and quack.

Oregon scored big Sunday night when four-stars Jeremiah Criddell and Sean Dollars from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei committed to the Ducks during a ceremony here at the Athletic Republic training facility.

Plucking two of Southern California’s top prospects seems like nothing new to Oregon’s coaching staff - Criddell is No. 54 nationally, Dollars is No. 59 in the class - as the Ducks have now landed those two along with four-star defensive linemen Mase Funa and Keyon Ware-Hudson, and three-stars Cameron Williams and Jayvaun Wilson from the state.

Oregon has the top class in the Pac-12 and is ranked No. 12 nationally.

For Criddell, after his recent visit to Eugene, the four-star cornerback knew Oregon was the right place. He talked with close friend and teammate Dollars, and they formulated a plan.

“About three weeks ago after I got back from my visit I was like, ‘Man, this is the place for me,’” Criddell said. “(Dollars) was like, ‘Let’s just do it then.’ For a while, Sean has always liked Oregon and I was trying to venture out. I was looking at UDub, I was trying to look at FSU, I was trying to see where I could go.

“DBs can flourish in a lot of places, a lot of good coaches can make you a really good DB. Oregon we have coach (Keith) Heyward, coach Donte (Williams), coach (Mario) Cristobal is a defensive guy, he’s coming from Alabama. We have all the pieces, we just have to put it all together and we’ll be fine. There isn’t a standard set yet but we’re going to start it for sure.”