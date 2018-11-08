“I liked Oregon because it’s familiar to me and that’s where I lived before moving to Utah. They are also in the Pac-12 which is a very competitive league that I want to be a part of,” he told Rivals.com. “Not only are they in the Pac-12 but they are good enough to get to the postseason especially in years past and I feel like their coaches teach in a way that I receive the best.”

Four-star Isaac Johnson , one of the more skilled and unique big man prospects in the 2019 class, committed to Oregon on Thursday.

Johnson becomes the first member of Oregon’s 2019 class, though he comes with one caveat. He told Rivals.com that his plan is to enroll not until the fall of 2021, a route that he will adhere to as he will take his two-year LDS mission upon completing his senior year of high school in the spring.

Selecting the Ducks over BYU, Gonzaga, Ohio State and Utah, Johnson is a strong addition for Dana Altman and his staff. While he still has yet to develop the proper strength that would aid in producing in the paint, a deficiency that should be eased by two more years of maturing in light of his LDS mission, it is his offensive repertoire that makes him such a heavily respected prospect.gg

An efficient producer on the adidas circuit this summer, Johnson should have no issues seeing his skillset translate to the college game. A key cog on the Exum Elite squad, he posted per-game averages of 11.9 points (61 FG percent) and five rebounds, all while providing solid defense as a shot changer at the rim.

While Johnson will be counted as a member of the 2019 class, the Ducks will add his talents to its program in the fall of 2021. In the meantime, Oregon remains in pursuit of Rivals150 prospects Cole Anthony, Chandler Lawson, Cassius Stanley and CJ Walker. They currently hold the verbal commitment of Chris Duarte, one of the top shooters from the junior college ranks.