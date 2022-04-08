Oregon lands second 2023 commitment as DL recruit Tevita Pome'e picks Ducks

Friday morning head coach Dan Lanning sent out a duck emoji on Twitter signaling the latest addition to Oregon's program. Tevita Pome'e is headed to play for the Ducks.

The high three-star defensive tackle from Layton Christian Academy in Utah visited Oregon back in January and was offered by the Ducks at the same time. Other schools entered the mix with programs such as USC, Utah, Washington, Oregon State, Arizona and Colorado being among the schools that offered the 6-foot-3 prospect.

Ultimately, the Ducks were able to take the lead and he announced his decision Friday.

Pome'e, who is rated as the sixth-best prospect in Utah for 2023, is the second commitment in the class for the Ducks following four-star cornerback Cole Martin.

The Ducks have been building momentum on the recruiting trail since Lanning took over as head coach in Eugene. Landing a commitment from Pome'e helps Oregon's coaches in building up its first full class with a prospect who is likely to see more offers come his way this spring.

Adding defensive linemen for Tony Tuioti's group has been a priority for the Oregon staff this offseason both in the interim and long term. The Ducks added Washington transfer Sam "Taki" Taimani and Nebraska transfer Jordon Riley earlier in the year to help add depth to the group up front for the upcoming season.

Pome'e finished the 2021 season with 53 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.