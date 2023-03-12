Oregon’s four-game winning streak and NCAA tournament hopes ended against a UCLA team that has proven an insurmountable obstacle this season for the Ducks.

The Bruins exposed the Ducks' poor 3-point shooting and proved to the selection committee that Oregon isn’t ready for the big dance.

Instead, the Ducks (19-14) land back in the NIT, securing the secondary tournament's No. 1 seed Sunday, with a first-round home matchup against UC Irvine awaiting.

Who: UC Irvine

What: 2023 NIT Tournament Round 1

Where: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, Ore)

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. PT

The Anteaters (23-11) are a familIar foe.

They were the first of many teams this season to get the best of an Oregon team trying to figure out an identity. UC Irvine’s scoring duo of DJ Davis and Dawson Baker combined for 35 points, as the Anteaters left Eugene with a 69-56 upset victory in November.

UC Irvine will come ready to play on Wednesday and can pull off a second upset victory in Eugene. The Anteaters are coming off a loss in the semifinals of the Big West Conference tournament against Cal State Fullerton, which narrowly survived overtime after Davis’ game-tying 3-point attempt fell short.

The Ducks will simply have to improve both at shooting from deep and defending from deep if they hope to make a substantial run in the tournament. The Anteaters shoot the ball at an efficient 38% from 3 and will most likely be testing their shot early with a clear size advantage down low for Oregon. The Ducks won their first round matchup against Utah State in the tournament last year but were eliminated in the following round.

A win not only sends Oregon back to Las Vegas for the second round of the tournament but also secures the coveted 20th win of the season, something that coach Dana Altman has been able to do every season since taking over the program in 2010.