Moore, out of Texas powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) is the No. 1 ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2025 cycle.

In a move that may surprise some around the country, the No. 4 overall prospect, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore , has committed to the Ducks.

Dan Lanning looks to be turning Oregon into one of college football's next great powers and Thursday night is arguably his biggest move yet.

Moore was once committed to LSU, from August 2023 to May 2024, but reopened his recruitment before going on a string of official visits to his final four contenders. His final official visit was to Oregon the weekend of June 21.

The visit to Oregon was just his second time on campus, so the experience was a much needed one for Moore and his family. The visit was crucial for Dakorien to learn about the daily life of being at Oregon and everything in regards to life in Eugene.

“It was fantastic,” his mother, Marjahn Moore told Rivals following that visit.

“I love the staff there. The love they have for my son is so genuine I know they’ll take great care of him."

“Since it was an OV, I was able to bring my family out and my boys fell in love with the city and the people that they’ve only known through the phone. (Dakorien) has a great bond with a few of the players already so he was able to tap in and pick their brain in regards to life in Eugene.”

As a junior at Duncanville, Moore racked up 1,486 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 69 receptions. This was after his breakout sophomore campaign in which he hauled in 44 passes for 747 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

With the addition of Moore, he is now the second five-star prospect in Oregon's 2025 recruiting class, joining running back Jordon Davison. He is the 15th total commitment of the class.

His commitment also helps Oregon's class move from No. 8 to tied for fourth place in the 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings.