"When I woke up on Thursday morning, I just felt as if Oregon was the one," Flowers said. "It was still a close battle between Oregon, USC and Oklahoma , but I just feel like Oregon pulled out everything they had. They took this recruitment hard and they wanted to see me and my family there. I still like those other schools for sure, I just feel like in this moment that Oregon is the better fit for me as a man and a player."

Going into the week, USC was going to be the choice for Flowers, but a conversation on Wednesday night with the Oregon staff pushed the Ducks in front to land his early pledge.

Forney (Texas) four-star safety Aaron Flowers announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday afternoon as he caps a roller-coaster week that had fans from rival Pac-12 schools especially tuned in.

His relationship with the coaching staff, most notably Dan Lanning and safeties coach Chris Hampton, stood out from the beginning with Oregon, and it was eventually the driving force towards his decision on Friday.

"Coach Lanning, Coach Hampton, they've been recruiting me super hard," he said. "They've been on me and doing everything they can to get me to Oregon even before I was messing with a commitment."

Hampton was the main point of contact for the Ducks on Flowers' recruitment, as the four-star DFW product saw what Hampton was able to do at his last stop at Tulane, making him excited for his future development in Eugene.

"Coach Hampton, what he did at Tulane showed me what he can do," he said. "Coming into that program and doing what he did, it just says something. Especially on defense being able to put defensive backs in the NFL from Tulane, it just stood out to me. He's really relatable and a great person."

His visit to Oregon last month blew both him and his family away as the facilities, people and even the grub made lasting impacts.

"It's one of the best visits I've been on so far," he said. "The food they had was amazing, the facilities they have are insane. They're the best facilities in college football that I've been to. Everyone was amazing and I connected with everyone there."

Flowers plans on being back in Eugene for the Oregon spring game on April 29 before starting to plan out his official visits for the summer.

"I'm gonna take visits to other schools, for sure," he said. "Coach Lanning is really cool about that. He wants me to explore other schools and make sure that it's a for sure decision."

At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Flowers is ranked as the No. 248 prospect in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 19 safety recruit in the country and the No. 44 recruit from the state of Texas.