Oregon offer "crazy" for Missouri OG Armand Membou
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North standout Armand Membou is one of the top offensive linemen in his region for the class of 2022. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound athlete has been accumulating scholarship offers ove...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news