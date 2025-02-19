Oregon outlasts Iowa in gritty win

The Ducks (19-8, 8-8) entered the game knowing their success hinged on their ability to create offense in transition. Their half-court execution had been inconsistent all season, a weakness exacerbated when sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad struggled from the field. On this night, that problem reared its head again, but Oregon's defensive tenacity and rebounding allowed them to stay ahead just long enough.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The final seconds ticked down, and with Iowa desperate to force overtime, Josh Dix launched a step-back three-pointer. The ball barely left his fingertips before Nate Bittle, towering in the paint all night, stretched out for a game-saving block. The buzzer sounded, and Oregon players let out a collective sigh of relief. The Ducks had done just enough, escaping with an 80-78 victory Tuesday night in a hard-fought battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

From the opening tip, Oregon dictated the pace, scoring quickly off Iowa’s early turnovers. Bittle established himself in the paint, finishing through contact and cleaning up missed shots for second-chance points. The Ducks raced out to a 31-24 lead after a deep three-pointer from Ke’Shawn Barthelemy, part of a 10-2 run that forced an Iowa timeout.

Iowa responded with full-court pressure, a defensive scheme that had given Oregon trouble in recent games. The press immediately disrupted the Ducks, forcing consecutive inbound turnovers and leading to quick Hawkeye baskets. Payton Sandfort capitalized, draining a contested jumper to bring Iowa within four at halftime, with Oregon clinging to a 45-37 lead.

When the teams emerged for the second half, it was Iowa that set the tone. The Hawkeyes opened with a 10-2 run, slicing through Oregon’s defense and drawing fouls in the process. Seydou Traore muscled his way inside for a layup, and moments later, Sandfort drilled a three-pointer from the wing. The once-commanding Oregon lead had vanished, and with 14 minutes remaining, the game was deadlocked at 49-49.

Oregon found itself unable to settle into half-court sets. Shelstad, usually a catalyst, missed several contested shots, finishing just 0-for-7 from the field. TJ Bamba contributed 10 points and six assists, but struggled to create his own shot. The Ducks leaned on their defense to generate transition opportunities, but each time they built momentum, Iowa countered with timely shot-making. Sandfort’s deep three-pointer at the 4:06 mark gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game at 73-71.

With the game slipping, Oregon turned back to Bittle. The big man delivered, first with a contested turnaround jumper to put the Ducks back in front, then with two clutch free throws to push the lead to 78-75. Bittle finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and four assists. Still, Iowa refused to fade, and when Even Brauns converted a layup with 13 seconds left, the Hawkeyes trailed by just two.

Oregon’s inbound issues nearly cost them. Shelstad, trapped in the corner, lost control of the ball, and suddenly Iowa had a chance to win or force overtime. The Hawkeyes worked the ball to Dix, who had hit big shots throughout the night. He faked left, stepped back, and rose for a three-pointer—but there was Bittle again, swatting away the attempt as the horn sounded.

Oregon had survived.

Dix led Iowa with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting, while Sandfort paced all scorers with 25 points, shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Brauns added 15 points, and Iowa collectively shot 49% from the floor, matching Oregon in three-point percentage at 40.9%.

Oregon’s ability to control the boards proved crucial, as the Ducks out-rebounded Iowa 36-27, including 14 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points. Despite their struggles against Iowa’s press, the Ducks found a way to hold on. Their transition play bailed them out at key moments, and their defense, led by Bittle’s late heroics, made the ultimate difference.

Oregon heads to Wisconsin for an early morning gameSaturday.