After practice on Tuesday, veteran running back Sean Dollars and sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Harper talked to the media and addressed some of the things they want to get done in preparation for Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Dollars talked specifically about the growth mindset and the reality of the position this team is in after one game.

“It’s a long season ahead of us,” Dollars said. “Every day we take action to get 1 percent better and coming out 1-0 for the week."

While certainly cliche, Dollars’ mindset also makes sense as he was a part of the 2019 Ducks team that lost to Auburn in its first game and ended up winning the Rose Bowl that year.

He explained that there was a key to that team and how they went about turning it around after Week 1.

“I think leadership,” Dollars said. “We have a lot of young guys that haven’t necessarily been there yet, so I feel like it’s on us, the older guys on the team to push them to understand what it’s like to be when we’re on top.”

Harper, a third-year sophomore who hadn’t played in a real game since his senior year of high school, talked about some of the things he had to get reacclimated to. He took over for Ryan Walk at left guard in the second half and played 33 snaps.

“When they called my number, I got a little bit of jitters but I’ve been preparing for this moment for 1,014 days,” Harper said. “When I first got in there I was just trying to feel it out.”

After a performance that starting quarterback, Bo Nix would like to have back some wondered about the team’s confidence in him as their leader.

Dollars put the confidence level question to rest, for now.

“Right now, Bo is our quarterback so we’re going to ride behind him 25,000 percent,” Dollars said. “We’re supposed to support one another and block out the outside noise and that's exactly what we’re going to do.”

Dollars emphasized that Nix’s performance and leadership throughout fall camp gives them the confidence to stick behind him in each game.

In a five-deep running back room, Dollars told reporters that it doesn’t feel like an audition when they get their snaps because his group has done a good job of feeding off of each other’s performances. Dollars led all Oregon running backs with 33 yards on 4 carries vs. Georgia, while it was an almost even distribution with Byron Cardwell also getting 4 carries, Mar'Kiese Irving toting it 5 times, Noah Whittington 3 and freshman Jordan James 7.

“We all play for one another. I got all love for those guys in the position room so we’re going to feed off of each other," he said.