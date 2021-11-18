Oregon Recruiting Wrap: The games they remember are played in November
Playing time is earned in practice. Mario Cristobal's coaching mentor Nick Saban often tells the media, "I don't decide how much a player plays. They do." On great teams, there's competition every ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news