Oregon’s 50-point second-half leads to 83-72 win over the Utah State

“You have an opportunity to put Oregon on your chest. If that doesn't mean anything to you, then there's a lot of guys out there that are disappointed,” coach Dana Altman said after Oregon’s Pac-12 tournament loss to Colorado.

The Ducks took that to heart and responded to Altman’s challenge Tuesday.

In the form of Eric Williams Jr.’s emphatic putback dunk to cap off a second-half 9-2 Ducks’ run; De’Vion Harmon’s 16 first-half points; Franck Kepnang’s ability to protect the rim while avoiding foul trouble; Jacob Young’s fortitude to find his stroke in the second half after falling into early foul trouble.

They defeated the Utah State Aggies, 83-72, on the road in Logan, Utah, in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament to improve to 20-14, ensuring that Oregon would not finish below 20 wins for the first time in Altman's 12 seasons.

Undermanned once again, the Ducks found contributions from each of the nine players who saw the court. The Ducks were without senior guard Will Richardson for the fourth straight game and N’Faly Dante sat out with the flu.

Young has picked up the bulk of the scoring and facilitating duties in Richardson’s absence, averaging 19.8 points and 6.5 assists over the last four games. The Ducks' results have fallen on his shoulders.

Until tonight, when Altman expanded his rotation from seven to nine and Young got in early foul trouble. Seamlessly, though, the offense transferred into Harmon’s hands. Harmon dropped in 16 first-half points and ended with a team-high 19.

“De’Vion carried us the first half and I thought he made some good plays the second-half opening up other guys,” Altman said.

Still, the Ducks trailed 37-33 at halftime — headed towards their eighth loss in 11 games.

Then the ball began to bounce their way. The second half turned into a complete-180 for a Ducks team whose season was defined by mishaps, poor decisions and inefficient play.

With 4:39 remaining and the shot clock running out, Harmon banked in a mid-range prayer from the left wing to give the Ducks a 17-point lead.

The shot epitomized the Ducks’ second-half performance. Everything that had gone wrong for Oregon over the final month of the season turned around in the span of 20 minutes.

A 50-point half. An offensive clinic. The Ducks didn’t underestimate their opponent. They took their first-round NIT game as seriously as they would have taken an NCAA tournament game.

“I liked our guys' effort,” Altman said. “I thought they fought the adversity better tonight. When things didn’t go our way we hung in there.”

In the second half, the Ducks shared the ball with one another and locked in on the defensive side. They held the Aggies to 32.4 % from the field while shooting 55.9 % themselves and assisting on 9 of their 19 makes.

With the win, the Ducks will face No. 1 seed Texas A&M in the second round of the NIT.