Oregon's Devon Allen felled by false start at World Athletics Championships

“One-one-thousandth is pretty close to the limit,” Allen said. “If I’m one-one-thousandth slower then everybody is happy, everyone’s saying ‘Hey, great race.'"

The pro-Ducks crowd shared its displeasure with the ruling, as did Allen, who was eventually forced to exit the track after multiple protests. Fellow American Grant Holloway went to victory in a time of 13.03 seconds with another American, Trey Cunningham finishing second in 13.08.

Runners cannot start within .1 second of the starting gun, and the digital starting block had Allen moving at 0.099 -- such a razor thin difference that it was imperceptible to anyone watching.

But the main event -- and perhaps the most discussed moment -- of the day was the 110-meter hurdles finals, where former Oregon wide receiver and NFL hopeful Devon Allen was stunningly disqualified from the finals after a review showed that he jumped off the blocks 0.001 too soon.

Day three of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene got started early with the men’s marathon at 6:15 a.m.

In the 26.2-mile race, former Duck Galen Rupp stuck with the lead pack of runners through 19 miles but faded back as the pace picked up toward the end of the race. Rupp finished in 19th as the top American with a season-best time of 2:09:36.

Things continued for Oregon alumni as Canadian Jillian Weir earned fifth place in the hammer throw final on her last throw of 72.41 meters.

Her teammate and silver medal winner in the event, Camryn Rogers, noted the huge leaps of improvement that Weir has made throughout the season.

“Jillian is amazing. She’s awesome,” Rogers said. “It's amazing just to follow her career and be her teammate. I’m so proud of everything that she has accomplished.”

While it didn't happen in the 110 hurdles, there was a second clean sweep for the United States in the men’s shot put final.

World record holder Ryan Crouser, a Portland native who competed collegiately at Texas, captured his first world championship by throwing for a championship record 22.94 meters, while Joe Kovacs threw for a season-best of 22.89 meters to earn silver and Josh Awotunde tossed a personal-best of 22.29 meters.

“This is such a special night, being part of the USA sweep in the shot put at the first World Championships on home soil,” Crouser said. “This is something I'll never forget, probably the proudest moment of my shot-putting career.”

Pac 12 champion and former Duck Kemba Nelson was unable to advance to the 100-meter finals after finishing sixth in what was a heat loaded with talent. Three of the top 13 ranked competitors in the women’s 100 meters competed in this heat.

She was forced to watch from the stands as her Jamaican teammates swept the finals.

“They’re really professional, they’ve been in the game for a really long time,” Nelson said. “Looking at how they operate championship seasons it should really set me up for what’s to come.”

Johnny Gregorek, the last Duck left in the men’s 1,500 meters, wasn’t able to advance to the finals on Tuesday as he placed eighth in his heat.

Gregorek looked strong down the last 100-meter stretch and was in contention for a top-five qualifying spot but a blistering kick by most of the field separated finishers five through eight by just .14 seconds.

“I thought some more space would open up in the last 100 meters, but I couldn’t find it,” Gregorek said. “I definitely had the legs for it.”

There are just two former Oregon athletes slated to compete on Monday, both in the evening session.

First, world-ranked No. 14 in the women’s 200 meters Jenna Prandini looks to advance past round one, which starts at 6:00 p.m. PT. Then at 7:50 p.m., Australian Jessica Hull will try and capture her first 1,500-meter world championship.