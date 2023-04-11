Part of the focus when bringing in a new coordinator like Will Stein is making sure that his scheme and philosophy mesh well with the rest of the offensive coaching staff while also bringing in new ideas for the talent on the team.

“The biggest thing I was probably looking for was just that fit,” Lanning said. “‘Do they understand how to use players in unique ways to get them the ball to maximize your personnel?’”

Though Lanning added that there is some carryover between the offenses he was clear about his intentions of bringing in someone new to run the offense.

“The key for us now is, 'OK, let’s challenge ourselves to be different and use our personnel in the best way,'” Lanning said. “No offense or defense should ever look the same when personnel changes.”

Integrating Stein’s offensive plan with wide receivers coach Junior Adams’ style of route combinations will be compared to the early days between him and Dillingham, but apparently, these two are off to just as good of a start.

“It’s been awesome. I mean Will brings a wealth of knowledge and a wealth of experience,” Adams said. “It’s been pretty cool to get on the same page with him. … He’s an awesome dude.”

Troy Franklin, the most productive receiver in his room last season, is back at Oregon this season and Adams has high expectations for the junior's development this year.

“As soon as the season was over and he got back from break, it was like ‘OK, coach, what do I need to get better at?'” Adams said. “I always tell him to be kind of like a basketball player, you got to be a walking bucket. Anytime you get man [coverage], we got to be able to go to you at any point.”

The Ducks are focusing on starting practice with more intensity thanks to some added motivation from junior offensive lineman Marcus Harper II at the end of Tuesday’s practice.

“Marcus Harper said it at the very end of practice. We got to start a little bit faster in practice,” Lanning said. “We finish with great competition. So we got to start that way.”

Another tidbit of veteran leadership the media noticed was running back Bucky Irving’s increased vocal impact during practice. According to him, it's nothing new.

“We got a bunch of young guys that came in and they’re watching my every step,” Irving said. “So I just try to take everything the same and be the bigger person.”

A surplus of veteran mentorship is always a benefit to a team that brings in as many talented freshmen as Oregon does. Between Irving and others on the offense, the defense needs another guy who’s just as willing to be a teacher on the field.

“Once you’re a veteran, you’ve seen so many themes just over the years, you anticipate things – typically a lot of offenses do a majority of the same stuff,” Steve Stephens IV said. “So you kind of get a feel for it and you’re just able to communicate, alert the movers and play fast.”

Whether it be him or fellow sixth-year senior defensive back Bryan Addison, the younger guys on this defense should be in good hands.