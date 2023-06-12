In what will arguably go down as Oregon's best baseball season in more than a decade, the Ducks delivered a strong statement of where the program is going under fourth-year coach Mark Wasikowski.

But dreams of Omaha and the College World Series will have to wait for another time.

After sweeping through the Pac-12 tournament, NCAA regionals and winning their super regionals opener after a historic comeback, the Ducks lost the final two games of the best-of-three series with Oral Roberts.

Oregon's first super regionals appearance since 2012 officially ended Sunday with an 11-6 loss to the visiting Golden Eagles inside PK Park.

It started encouragingly enough for the Ducks (41-22).

Drew Cowley doubled into right-centerfield and Sabin Cabellos drew a walk before Tanner Smith crushed a homer into right field, giving the Ducks a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

“When Tanner got up to bat I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a team more collected on one player," teammate Gavin Grant said. “There is going to be a statue here of him, no doubt about it.”

Smith leaves Oregon baseball as the program’s all-time leader in starts, hits, and runs scored.

But the lead wouldn't last long.

Making his first start since May 13th, freshman Jackson Pace gave up 4 runs in 3-plus innings as Oral Roberts (51-12) pulled ahead in the top of the fourth inning.

Two of those runs scored after Pace left the game, following a leadoff walk and hit-by-pitch. Reliever Logan Mercado gave up an RBI single to Jake McMurray, a bunt single to Justin Quinn to load the bases, a one-out walk to Matt Hogan to push in a run and allowed a third run to score on a fielder's choice as the visitors went up 5-3 and never trailed again.

The Ducks struggled to get runners in scoring position all night. After a 1-2-3 fourth inning, Grant led off the fifth by unsuccessfully trying to stretch a single into a double, costing the Ducks an out and a valuable runner on base. Mercado got through the sixth inning with no problems before Ceballos homered, cutting the lead to one.

“We’re all going to see him play in the major leagues here soon,” Wasikowski said postgame. “If there is one thing that is a disappointment it is probably that there are people in this community who [didn't] get to come see Sabin because we hadn’t earned it quite yet.”

Oral Roberts added 3 runs in the seventh and 3 more in the ninth to pull away.

Ceballos hit a sac fly in the seventh, which scored Grant but ultimately the Ducks were unable to generate sufficient run support out of a bases loaded, one-out situation as Drew Smith hit a pop up to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth Ian Umlandt, Dylan McShane, and Logan Olson combined to give up six free bases, four by walk and hitting two batters. The final of the three, Olson inherited a bases loaded, two out situation where he walked two runs home before hitting Hogan with a pitch to score another.

Although Oregon's pitchers gave up a combined 15 free bases between walks and hit batters -- 6 in the ninth inning alone -- it is important to note that of the nine pitchers who entered the game for the Ducks, five of them are true freshmen.

“They stayed ready and they got after it,” reliever Matt Dallas said. “There is a ton of potential, with the lessons that they’ve learned … and the experience they have under their belt I’ve got complete confidence that next year if they stay healthy it’s going to be a really dangerous staff.”

Tanner Smith finished 2 for 4 with 4 RBI and Ceballos was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI for Oregon.

This Oregon baseball team goes down as the best team in the Wasikowski era. While stars Tanner Smith, Drew Cowley and Gavin Grant move on from the program along with Josh Mollerus and Dallas there is plenty of talent for Wasikowski to develop and compete with next season along with what he hopes is a carryover from the heightened fan interest this weekend.

“I think like anything else you need to earn it,” Wasikowski said about the fan turnout. “I think the people in this area obviously value sports, they obviously value the institution, and what they really value is people they can stand behind because of their values and their work ethic. … I think they will honor our program in the future, I know we will definitely honor them because they were fantastic.”