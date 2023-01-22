The up-and-down Oregon basketball team has been at a high point over the last couple of games.

A shocking upset over then-No. 9-ranked Arizona last weekend proved that talent hasn’t been the problem for Dana Altman’s bunch as his team remains unranked.

On the following trip to Berkeley, it was more of that same version of the Ducks. They did just about everything well as they efficiently took care of the struggling Golden Bears.

It raised the question -- is this team for real? Or, will it return to the inconsistent play that has defined much of the season?

The answer may have come Saturday. The Ducks' streaky offense failed them against a Stanford team that converted half of its shots. Every Cardinal player that touched the floor had at least 6 points, all of which proved to be vital in the end. A last-ditch push at the end from Oregon's Rivaldo Soares and Jermaine Couisnard fell short as Stanford held on for the 71-64 victory.

The previous two games showed that Oregon can be a good basketball team and can win games comfortably. This game was not the case, and the ever-confounding Ducks are now 11-9 overall and 5-4 in the Pac-12 while Stanford (7-12, 2-7) remains tied for last in the league even with the win.

Right off the tip, Stanford displayed impressive efficiency from all around the court.

The Cardinal connected on 4 of its first 5 shots to go up 20-11, however Oregon didn’t allow the deficit to get out of hand. The first half looked more like a 3-point contest than it did a basketball game. The teams connected on 13 treys combined through 20 minutes, with the Cardinal holding on to a 42-37 lead.

N’Faly Dante didn’t get involved with the 3-point party but made his presence known close to the basket. He had just two fewer rebounds than the entire Stanford team in the first half and finished with 15.

While the first half was kind offensively to both teams, the second half saw the Ducks begin to struggle. Oregon made just 1 of its first 7 shots coming out of the halftime break, which led to Stanford’s first double-digit lead of the game.

Harrison Ingram made his first three shots, which all happened to be from behind the 3-point line. Spencer Jones, the Cardinal’s leading scorer, led the way with 16 points.

The Ducks couldn't seem to break out of the drought that stuck around for the entire half. A span shooting 1 of 12 probably should have sealed the game then and there had it not been for Stanford’s own 1 for 8 slump.

The Ducks' rough second half arguably affected Will Richardson more than any other Oregon player. He had a quiet night with only 5 points, after coming into the game averaging 14.5.

The Ducks shot under 21% from the field after halftime until the final two and a half minutes of the game, where they scored 15 of their 22 second-half points. Though Stanford was nowhere near its efficient first-half self, the Cardinal did more than enough to make sure the sweep of the Oregon schools was secured.

The loss negates an otherwise impressive swing of games for the Ducks as they still look to turn the season around. Oregon will return home for the next two games with Colorado and Utah closing out the month of January.