To win elimination basketball games in the month of March you have to make free throws. Simple as that.

Nate Bittle stepped up to the line with nine seconds to play and a two-point deficit as top-seeded Oregon looked to advance past No. 3 seed Wisconsin into the semifinal round of the National Invitation Tournament.

You could feel the air let out of the building as the first foul shot missed short. The Ducks went 4-of-12 from the line on the night, costing them the game in a 61-58 loss.

“It was a problem to start the season, then we ironed it out” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “That’s really disappointing. I told them October 1 and I’ve told them 20 times since then there is nothing more disappointing than to play hard and lose a game at the free throw line.”

Conversely, the Badgers connected on 12-of-13 free throws, including two that pushed the lead to three after Bittle’s miss by the night’s leading scorer, Max Klesmit, who scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half.

Prior to Bittle’s missed free throws with a minute left, Oregon led 57-56 at a timeout with 1:06 to play.

Out of the dead ball, Oregon switched into a zone defense. Abandoning Chucky Hepburn, the Ducks left Wisconsin’s leading scorer on the season and second leading scorer on the night with a wide open look from deep, which he cashed in on giving the Badgers a 59-57 lead.

“We said don't leave him (Hepburn) and we left him.” Altman said. “It's really disappointing when you can tell them exactly who to guard and then we leave him.”

Giving up a late three wasn’t Oregon’s only miscue. The Ducks were dismantled on the glass giving up 14 offensive rebounds to their five. The lack of ability to grab boards resulted in a 9-5 advantage in second chance points, another disparity large enough to have swung the game into the Ducks’ favor.

Following the loss that ended the Ducks' season, Altman, whose team missed the NCAA tournament for the second year after making it every year since 2013, pledged to be better.

“We’ve got to make some changes,” Altman said. “We’re not coaching good enough, the players aren't good enough … I’ve got to start with me. I’m not good enough, and then we go right down the list.”

Altman acknowledged that with the imminent departure of fifth-year senior guard Will Richardson and the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the nation coming to Eugene next year, that the team will look different in 2023-2024.

“We’re going to find those guys who are all in," Altman said. We're going to get better.”