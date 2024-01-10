When Jackson Shelstad cut across the baseline with 15 seconds remaining, the score tied at 74, it was clear — eight starts into his college basketball career — that his already-sturdy repertoire of late-game heroics incites fear in opposing defenses.

Washington guard Sahvir Wheeler trailed Shelstad in an all-out sprint as he navigated two down screens, while three other Huskies defenders shifted to mirror his movement. The increased attention created a clean driving lane for Jermaine Couisnard to attack and lay home the go-ahead, game-winning basket.

“I actually was calm,” Couisnard said Thursday, about his mindset in that moment. “I haven’t had a shot like that in so long — to win the game — just my confidence, I know I’ve put the work in.”

Couisnard’s poise on that deciding possession, his composure in the final 1:30 — knocking down two free throws, finding Kwame Evans on the roll when Washington blitzed him — has permeated throughout the Oregon basketball team in a way that wasn’t present during a mediocre 2022-23 campaign.

On Thursday, it lifted the Ducks to a 76-74 win over Washington and on Saturday it manifested itself in their timely 3-point shooting, guards Kario Oquendo and Jadrian Tracey hitting triples down the stretch of an 89-84 win against Washington State as Oregon (12-3) swept the Washington schools.

From the prime examples last weekend, all the way back to Shelstad’s game-winning 3 that downed Michigan in overtime back on Dec. 2, Oregon’s best start since the 2019-20 season has come at the hands of coolness in late-game situations.

“Guys got a lot of confidence in themselves,” head coach Dana Altman said Thursday.

In the near aftermath of Oregon’s second consecutive season where it failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament, Altman had an inkling that an injection of Shelstad, Evans and fellow freshman Mookie Cook would rejuvenate a program lacking work ethic.

He’s lauded Shelstad’s “It factor,” saying “he’s just won a lot.”