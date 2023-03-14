The 2022 season brought with it many highs and a handful of lows, but all in all, one thing can truly be said heading into spring -- the offense is back.

Even if the offensive coordinator isn't.

Quarterback Bo Nix announced in December he would return for 2023 after a career-best season in his first year in Eugene.

The fifth-year senior is one of the most experienced QBs in the conference, but he too has a lot to accomplish this spring while adjusting to new offensive coordinator Will Stein and a significantly different roster in general.

Running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington, wide receivers Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson, tight end Terrance Ferguson and more return, so the foundation is there to build upon what the Ducks did last season in ranking sixth nationally in total offense (500.5 yards per game) and ninth in scoring (38.8 points per game).

But a big reason Nix came to Oregon as a transfer from Auburn was his prior relationship and familiarity with former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who is now the head coach at Arizona State.

Stein is another intriguing young play-caller gaining buzz and came to Oregon from UTSA, where he was the co-coordinator of a Roadrunners offense that ranked 12th in total offense (476 YPG) and 14th in scoring (36.8 PPG).

He becomes the fourth different playcaller for Nix over his five-year career, which is not ideal, but as head coach Dan Lanning said after Dillingham's departure, the Oregon offense will remain the Oregon offense.

The continuity with Nix at the helm plays a major role in that. He inarguably comes into 2023 as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation after passing for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while rushing for 510 yards and 14 scores.

Meanwhile, Stein's scheme at UTSA relied on a gunslinging quarterback that can use his legs, a two-headed monster at halfback, and of course playmakers on the outside making the big-time plays. Sound familiar?

Stein will enjoy a huge upgrade in talent with Oregon’s talent-loaded roster, and an established star quarterback like Nix on his side should make for a smooth transition to the west coast.

With the Ducks formally starting spring practice Thursday, let's take a closer look at the top storylines for each position on the offensive side. (We'll do the same for the defense on Wednesday).