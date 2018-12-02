The Oregon (8-4) football team learned its post-season destination this afternoon and there were several pieces of good news in their pairing. Most importantly, the Ducks will get to play on the west coast in a game which will make it much easier for fans to travel in support.

The Ducks will be facing Big 10 opponent Michigan State (7-5), the Ducks will get a chance to face a tough defense and showcase their offense on New Year’s eve in the RedBox Bowl. Neither team has appeared in this bowl before – it was first played as the San Francisco Bowl in 2002 and has undergone several sponsor changes.

They will be facing a Michigan State football team that struggled at times this season. The Spartans had one a signature win in 2018 against Penn State, but a late season loss to Nebraska dropped them to 6-5 before rebounding against Rutgers to close out their regular season. Despite the losses, they played close games with Michigan and division champion Northwestern falling just short.

Their defense has allowed just 18.0 points per game this season behind a stellar run defense that is one of the stingiest in the nation allowing 81.3 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry this season. The Spartans have been susceptible to good passing teams allowing just over 230 yards per game through the air and 10.8 yards per completion. They have allowed just 13 passing touchdowns this season while garnering 14 interceptions.

Oregon, meanwhile, rode the arm of Justin Herbert and his favorite target Dillon Mitchell to a fast start. The Ducks opened the season 5-1 and moved to No. 12 in the nation following an upset win over Washington, but injuries and inconsistency on the road brought Oregon to a 3-3 record down the stretch.

Herbert is expected to be healthy as is the entire Oregon offensive line for the match-up which will pit defense against offense.

The Spartans struggled on offense for most of the season averaging just 19.8 points per game. They were pass heavy with over 2600 yards through the air (221 per game) and just 122 yards rushing per game with 3.5 yards per carry. The Spartan offense was led by Brian Lewerke at quarterback, but a mid-season shoulder injury hampered the offense. He threw of just over 1800 yards with 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his ten appearances. On the ground, the Spartans are led by 6-0, 22—pound running back Connor Heyward. Heyward is the son of former NFL star Craig “Ironhead” Heyward and brother of former Ohio State defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

The Ducks went through a stretch where the struggled to contain the run, but showed tremendous improvement over the course of their last two games – against two of the top running backs in the Pac-12. With the powerful running of Heyward, the Ducks will get to see if they can continue their strong play against the run.



