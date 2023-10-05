Oregon will not ease into its first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks learned what their schedule will look like in the upcoming five seasons as their new conference released the home and road opponents for 2024-28 on Thursday.

Dan Lanning's program will have nine conference games next season with five of those contests taking place at Autzen Stadium and the other four coming on the road. Only one of the road games will come on the West Coast when the Ducks visit UCLA.

Oregon's conference road slate is highlighted by a matchup against Michigan as the Ducks will head to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines for the fifth time in program history. The last meeting came in 2007 when quarterback Dennis Dixon threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another en route to a 39-7 victory at The Big House.

The Ducks lost their first three meetings with Michigan before winning the last two in 2003 and 2007. The two teams have only met once in Eugene in the 2003 matchup that ended with 31-27 victory.

Wisconsin and Purdue will also host Oregon in the 2024 season. The Ducks have won their last three meetings against the Badgers but have never won in Madison while they are 2-1 all time against the Boilermakers, including a 29-26 overtime victory in West Lafayette back in 2008.

The conference home slate next season will be highlighted by a matchup against Ohio State. The Ducks have only ever hosted the Buckeyes one time back in 1967, so it will mark a special moment as Oregon moves into a new era as part of the Big Ten.

Although Ohio State has only made one previous trip to Eugene, the two teams are not unfamiliar with one another. The pair have met 10 times in their histories with Oregon finally breaking through with its first win in the series in 2021 when the Ducks, ranked No. 12, knocked off the third-ranked Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the biggest wins in program history.

Oregon and Ohio State met in the Rose Bowl back on Jan. 1, 2010 in what ended as a 26-17 defeat for the Ducks. They also met in the Rose Bowl in the early days of the series in 1958.

Michigan State, Illinois and Maryland will also make the trip to Eugene next season during Big Ten play. The Ducks and Spartans have met three times since the turn of the century including the 2018 Red Box Bowl battle that ended with a 7-6 victory for Oregon. Oregon has hosted Michigan State three times, and the Spartans have yet to earn a victory in Eugene.

The last time to two teams linked up at Autzen Stadium, Oregon handed Michigan State a 46-27 loss in 2014.

The Ducks have only hosted the Illini once before, in 1995, when they came away with a 34-31 win. Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1 but have not played against Illinois since that 1995 meeting.

Maryland will be a completely new opponent for the Ducks as the two teams have never previously met.

A home game against Washington completes the inaugural Big Ten slate for the Ducks.

Oregon will have played all 18 members of the new-look Big Ten by the end of the 2026 season. It will have hosted each of the other schools by the end of 2028.

“Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period,” the Big Ten’s official release stated.

“Primary objectives considered included the following: Balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones. Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff. Balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.”

In addition to its nine conference opponents, Oregon will also play on the road at Hawaii and Texas Tech in addition to hosting Idaho and Boise State next season rounding out the team's 13-game 2024 schedule.