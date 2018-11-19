Oregon vs. ASU: Top Grades
Oregon’s defense played a key role against Arizona State as the Ducks held on for a 31-29 home victory on Saturday night. Time and again, they held the Sun Devil offense in check, whether it was limiting them to red zone field goals or simply forcing punts.
From a grading perspective the defense got an overall high mark, in the B or B+ range given their high forced punt/drive ratio and limiting ASU to field goals instead of touchdowns in the red zone.
Defense
Several Duck defenders were especially impressive, and these four get top grade honors.
1. Troy Dye A
Dye led all defenders with 12 tackles for the game and added a pass breakup and batted pass to his stat sheet as well. He played in all 73 of the Ducks’ defensive snaps. To put his 12 tackles into perspective, the Sun Devils ran 37 running plays.
2. Deommodore Lenoir A-
Arizona State threw at Lenoir four times including two to their star wideout N’Keal Harry. They completed zero against the sophomore cornerback. Lenoir was credited with two tackles and three pass breakups, an extraordinary ratio given ASU’s four shots at him.
3. Gary Baker B+
Baker did not light up the stat sheet but played a very good game nonetheless. He graded out very well against both the run and pass and was credited with three tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in 41 defensive snaps.
4. Thomas Graham Jr. B+
Watching the game and looking at the subsequent statistics one thing is clear. Of the two cornerbacks, ASU had decided to throw at Thomas Graham rather than Lenoir. The Sun Devils attempted 29 passes, 10 were at Graham, four were at Lenoir.
Luckily for the Ducks, the sophomore rose to the occasion. ASU threw to N’Keal Harry 6 times against Graham, they completed just 2 for 16 yards. He only had one other pass completed on him, a 22-yarder to Frank Darby. He was credited with 3 tackles and an astonishing 6 pass breakups for the night.
Offense
The offense did not grade out particularly well yesterday, overall around a C or even a C-. Still, there were a few individuals on offense that played their roles particularly well.
1. Dallas Warmack B+ Warmack played 75 snaps at left guard and was effective in both the run and passing game, grading out at B+ in both categories. He also played a penalty free game.
2. Travis Dye B The true freshman running back was in for 37 snaps and was handed the ball on 18 of them, gaining 105 yards at 5.8 yards per carry. Dye was asked to pass block on eight of his plays and did a good job on those snaps also.
3. Brady Aiello B Aiello played 77 snaps at left tackle and was particularly effective pass blocking. His man did not pressure Herbert on any of the 37 passing plays he was involved in. His run blocking was not as perfect, with his man making the tackle several times. Still a very good game.
Honorable mention C.J. Verdell, Ryan Bay. Verdell had 14 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown but had his grade knocked a little with a couple poor snaps as a pass blocker. Bay's run blocking was quite good and the Ducks know it. He was in for 27 snaps, 20 of them were running plays.