Oregon’s defense played a key role against Arizona State as the Ducks held on for a 31-29 home victory on Saturday night. Time and again, they held the Sun Devil offense in check, whether it was limiting them to red zone field goals or simply forcing punts. From a grading perspective the defense got an overall high mark, in the B or B+ range given their high forced punt/drive ratio and limiting ASU to field goals instead of touchdowns in the red zone.

Thomas Graham and the defensive backs made a lot of plays against ASU Tom Corno

Defense

Several Duck defenders were especially impressive, and these four get top grade honors. 1. Troy Dye A Dye led all defenders with 12 tackles for the game and added a pass breakup and batted pass to his stat sheet as well. He played in all 73 of the Ducks’ defensive snaps. To put his 12 tackles into perspective, the Sun Devils ran 37 running plays. 2. Deommodore Lenoir A- Arizona State threw at Lenoir four times including two to their star wideout N’Keal Harry. They completed zero against the sophomore cornerback. Lenoir was credited with two tackles and three pass breakups, an extraordinary ratio given ASU’s four shots at him. 3. Gary Baker B+ Baker did not light up the stat sheet but played a very good game nonetheless. He graded out very well against both the run and pass and was credited with three tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in 41 defensive snaps. 4. Thomas Graham Jr. B+ Watching the game and looking at the subsequent statistics one thing is clear. Of the two cornerbacks, ASU had decided to throw at Thomas Graham rather than Lenoir. The Sun Devils attempted 29 passes, 10 were at Graham, four were at Lenoir. Luckily for the Ducks, the sophomore rose to the occasion. ASU threw to N’Keal Harry 6 times against Graham, they completed just 2 for 16 yards. He only had one other pass completed on him, a 22-yarder to Frank Darby. He was credited with 3 tackles and an astonishing 6 pass breakups for the night.



The Duck defense out-graded the offense but there were some strong individual performances Tom Corno

Offense